"I want to beat Lewis Hamilton": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff makes his ambitions clear as the German team begins life after the F1 legend

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has stated that he wants to beat Lewis Hamilton on the track in 2025, despite still being good friends with him off the track. The 7x world champion has moved over to Ferrari for the upcoming season.

Mercedes and Ferrari have been one of the biggest rivalries in F1 over the last decade. While the Italian giants were a race away from claiming the Constructors' title in 2024, the Silver Arrows have been stuck in a rut ever since the new regulations were introduced in 2022.

If Mercedes are able to compete closely with Ferrari over the course of the upcoming season, it would mean that the German team have made a huge leap forward in their development. Hence, Toto Wolff has claimed that even though he is still on good terms with Lewis Hamilton, he still wants to beat him and Ferrari on the track in 2025.

Speaking to Austrian outlet ORF, the 53-year-old shared his feelings about his current relationship with him former driver, now that he has moved over to Maranello. He said (via PlanetF1):

“We are still very good friends. On a personal level, I wish him only the best, but on the track I want to beat him."

While Lewis Hamilton prepares to take on the latest challenge in his illustrious career, Mercedes also begin a new era with George Russell now playing the role of team leader. Promising rookie Kimi Antonelli will look to make his mark on the biggest stage as he steps into the shoes of the most successful driver in F1 history.

The playground for all these stories to begin unfolding will be the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, which is all set to host the inaugural race of the 2025 season on March 16.

Lewis Hamilton completed Toto Wolff's long-standing wish on his first day at Ferrari, claims the Mercedes boss

Toto Wolff in conversation with Lewis Hamilton before the F1 75 Event in London - Source: Getty

Toto Wolff explained that Lewis Hamilton wore a suit on his first day with Ferrari, but never did so at Mercedes even though he had been requesting him to for 12 years. The Brit posed infront of Enzo Ferrari's house in a suit and long coat on his first official day as a Ferrari driver.

Speaking to ORF, Wolff explained that he had been asking Hamilton to wear a suit for more than a decade and even jokingly told this to the driver. Wolff shared (via PlanetF1):

"I told him: ‘For twelve years I’ve been trying to get you to wear a suit with a tie and you did it on your first day at Ferrari.’ He laughed and replied: ‘I’m still not sure I look good in a suit.’"

Toto Wolff explained that Hamilton's first photograph with Ferrari in the 'godfather' suit is iconic in his view. This image also sparked immense excitement among F1 fans. It was seen as the perfect way to begin the journey of the most successful driver in F1 with the most successful team in F1.

