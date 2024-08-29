"I want to be excited but I've been hurt too many times before": Fans react to reports of Ferrari bringing major upgrade parts for F1 Italian GP

F1 fans recently reacted to reports of Ferrari bringing a major upgrade to their home race at the 2024 F1 Italian GP. The Scarlet team hopes to bring back their on-track performance for the rest of the season with the upcoming upgrade.

Ever since Charles Leclerc won the Monaco GP, Ferrari has experienced a dip in performance, especially after their upgrade package for the European leg of races before the summer break. They were unable to win any races and only secured one podium finish in Austria. Leclerc particularly struggled in these races as he did not bag any podiums.

Recent reports from formu1a.uno emerged that the Maranello-based team will be bringing another major upgrade package to Monza in order to close the gap with rival teams like McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull. This news was also confirmed by Leclerc himself in the post-race press conference at the Dutch GP.

Many fans on social media discussed Ferrari's upcoming upgrade package. They talked about how they did not want to expect that the team could perform well at the Italian GP, just because of the fear that their expectations could be ruined. One added that they would simply wait for the race weekend and would not be too hyped for a good result.

"I want to be excited but I've been hurt too many times before," a fan wrote.

"I want nothing more than a win at Monza," another added.

"Yeah we'll see on Sunday but not holding my breath on Ferrari hype trains," one chimed in.

One fan took a slight jibe at Ferrari, saying that though they will be aiming to close the gap to McLaren with the upgrade, it could actually be a downgrade, due to which they could plummet down to Sauber's level of performance.

"In theory: challenge McLaren with upgrade package. In reality: challenge Sauber with downgrade package," one follower joked.

Charles Leclerc on Ferrari's upcoming upgrade package for the Italian GP

Charles Leclerc recently talked about Ferrari's major upgrade package that will arrive at the team's home race in Monza, the Italian GP.

Speaking at the post-race press conference after the Dutch GP, the Monegasque talked about the team trying to improve their performance in the second half of the season. With it, he confirmed that Ferrari would bring new parts to Monza in hopes of closing the gap. He added that till the upgrades do not arrive, he will always try to limit the damage and deliver the best result possible.

"We've got an upgrade coming very soon. Now I can say actually because Fred said it, so it will be in Monza. And that, I hope, will help us and help us close the gap. But until the upgrades, I always said that the priority for us was just to do a damage limitation," Leclerc said.

"Now I just hope that the upgrades helps us to do a step forward," he added.

As of now, the Italian team stands in third place with 370 points. They are chasing second-placed McLaren (404 points) and championship leaders and defenders Red Bull (434 points).

