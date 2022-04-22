"I would want to be the full owner" - Max Verstappen pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton's bid to 'own just a tiny percentage' of Chelsea FC

Max Verstappen has taken a jibe at former championship rival Lewis Hamilton, who is bidding for a share in football club Chelsea. The Dutchman said he would prefer owning the whole club rather than having a small share.

Hamilton, who is believed to be an Arsenal fan, is reported to be buying shares in Chelsea, along with his friend and tennis champion Serena Williams. The duo will be part of a wealthy consortium that is bidding for ownership of the football club.

Verstappen was surprised to hear of Hamilton's desire to invest in his favorite team’s rival. Reacting to the news of the Briton's bid to own a share of the Stamford Bridge outfit, the 24-year-old told the Press Association:

"I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax. And if I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage."

"I thought he was an Arsenal fan? And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that it is quite interesting. But everyone does what they want with their money so let’s see what comes out of it."

Max Verstappen explains his rivalry with Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen has explained that his on-track battle with Charles Leclerc is enjoyable because both drivers are mindful of each other's attacking and defensive tactics.

There is a theory that Verstappen has not been as aggressive with Leclerc on track as he was with Hamilton.

When asked why that is the case, the Dutchman said:

“Everyone is different in their defence or their attack, and so far Charles and I race very well together because we know where we want to place the car and how much room we need to leave each other. That works out really well for both of us. Charles is aggressive, too, and you can clearly see that. We have nice battles, but we don’t touch.”

Leclerc previously praised Verstappen’s style of racing and felt the Dutchman was fair. He also admitted that he prefers racing aggressively.

