"I don't want just any F1 seat next year”: Daniel Ricciardo sets his conditions to race again in Formula 1 next season

Daniel Ricciardo has put forward his conditions for the 2024 season of Formula 1 and is expecting a headstart to the season with a top team instead of "starting from scratch."

After being selected as Red Bull's third driver, Daniel Ricciardo has been expecting quite a lot to resume his Formula 1 career as a permanent driver on the grid. Earlier as well, he had mentioned that he would prefer to join a top team instead of a bottom tier team.

Again, in an interview with the BBC's Top Gear, when he was asked about the lack of seats there would be in the next season, he stated that he wasn't worried about it. The Australian said:

"It doesn’t scare me. It’s always been like that. And I knew this was going to be a risk obviously removing myself from a seat. But I think it’s clear what I don’t want. I don’t want [just] any seat next year… I don’t want to just start from zero, and kind of build my [F1] career from scratch."

Daniel Ricciardo spent two years at McLaren, which was rather unsatisfactory in terms of performance. Although it was said that he was unable to acquaint himself with the car, the team terminated his contract at the end of the 2022 season.

Post that, he didn't have a permanent seat with any team, however, his old team Red Bull decided to keep him as their reserve driver for this season, securing his place in the sport.

Daniel Ricciardo not afraid of the lack of seats in the 2024 season

Most teams have multiple-year contracts with their drivers, and those who don't, have been performing well enough to secure one. However, this does not scare Daniel Ricciardo, who is confident about his performance with the top teams, and hence, believes that he will have a permanent seat next season. He said:

"It’s not coming from an arrogant place. But I’m just past that. I don’t think that’s going to stimulate me or give me that second wind I’m looking for. So it makes the top seats even scarcer. But that’s where I know I will be able to perform at my best and thrive."

Ricciardo mentioned that he had a good time trying Red Bull's simulator on the first day with the team. There are fewer chances that the Australian will get a chance to race this season, however, it could help him with getting a seat next season with a top team.

