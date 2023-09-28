“I want to race there before I retire”: Lewis Hamilton ‘pushing very hard’ for an African Grand Prix race

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton wishes Formula 1 return to Africa in the near future as he hopes to race there before he hangs his racing boots.

The F1 bandwagon visits every continent in the world in its season calendar except for Africa. The World Championship Series last raced there in 1993 when the famed Kyalami circuit hosted the South African Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is actively pushing for the return of the South African GP on the season calendar. He reckons a Grand Prix event would boost the local economy while putting the local culture in the global spotlight.

"I want to race in Africa," he said in an interview with GQ Sports.

"We’re on all the other continents. When you do bring a Grand Prix to a place, it brings so much attention and so much travel, great for the economy and educating people. When we travel, we have an opportunity to really tap into the community and leave a long-lasting legacy. It shouldn’t just be to show up, do a show, and leave."

Lewis Hamilton suggested Johannesburg and Cape Town as two preferable locations to host a GP.

"Last year I went and traveled around there. I’m pushing very hard, constantly calling and being like, 'Where are we at with that Grand Prix?' I want to race there before I retire. I’ve raced everywhere else. South Africa, like Johannesburg, would be amazing. Cape Town could be awesome," he said.

Grand Prix of South Africa 1993

F1 organizers have coveted a race in Africa in recent times, with the Kyalami circuit touted to host the race. CEO and president Stefano Domenicali has held meetings with circuit officials and stakeholders to revive the race track.

The South African GP was slated for a comeback in 2024 but got delayed due to the host country's political connections to Russia. Hence the Belgian GP received a date in the 2024 calendar, with Kyalami's return unclear for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton wants Mercedes to emulate McLaren's rapid development program

McLaren have turned heads this season, with their mid-season upgrades putting them in the mix with the front runners becoming Red Bull's closest competitors.

Lewis Hamilton wants Mercedes to emulate the same as he reckons following the McLaren philosophy is the right way to go ahead for the 2024 season.

“The evidence is there at the McLarens and we can’t turn a blind eye to that,” he told Sky F1. “We’ve got to look at what they’ve done and go in that direction. That is the direction but I truly believe my team can do it.

“We’ve always been great at putting downforce on the car, it’s just that the way our car currently works, adding downforce just isn’t working – it’s just bouncing more. Hopefully, with the change in philosophy, we will be back to where this team deserves because this is a World Championship team.

Lewis Hamilton wants the team back in Brackley to put their best foot forward as the development war rages over the winter.

“The next six months have got to be the greatest six months of development we’ve ever had to close that gap. To be really banging on the door.”

Mercedes are currently third in the drivers' standings with Lewis Hamilton while McLaren are seventh with Lando Norris.