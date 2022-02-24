"I want to see more women" - Lewis Hamilton highlights need for greater diversity among FIA stewards

Lewis Hamilton believes there should be female stewards and employees in Race Control, which would help promote diversity in the sport. The Briton also suggested that there should be one female race director out of the two proposed by the FIA.

Promoting diversity in the sport would be better if there were a female race director and more women in the stewards room, according to the seven-time world champion.

Speaking in the driver’s press conference during the F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona, the seven-time world champion said about having a female race director and more:

“I want to see more women in the stewards’ room. I don’t think we have many; I think, last year it was maybe one or two. And I think it would be awesome for them to have a male and female as the two race directors. I think that’s a great way of promoting diversity too.”

At the moment, there are four stewards assisting race control in every race to monitor on-track incidents and make penalty decisions.

Lewis Hamilton urges social media platforms to do more to counter online abuse

Lewis Hamilton believes more pressure should be applied on social media platforms to address social media hatred and online abuse.

Speaking about the Nicholas Latifi incident at the launch of the Mercedes W13 launch, the Briton condemned the attacks on the Canadian. Addressing the issue of online abuse, the British champion said:

“We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes. Mental health is a real thing, and through these social platforms, people are experiencing abuse. No one deserves that, and it should never be tolerated.”

In a way, the seven-time world champion’s silence prompted his fans to attack any adverse opinion against him, a trend often seen on Twitter. However, the Briton has condemned such vitriol online, and spoke strongly against it on his return.

