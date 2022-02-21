"We still have to apply pressure" - Lewis Hamilton demands more from social media networks after Nicholas Latifi death threats

Lewis Hamilton feels more pressure needs to be applied on social media platforms to counter online hatred and abuse. His comments come in the wake of the death threats received by F1 driver Nicholas Latifi. The Briton extended his support to the Canadian driver and believes a lot can be done to tackle the issue.

Addressing the issue of social media abuse, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Ultimately, I don’t think there’s been a huge change or shift, or enough work that’s been done by these social platforms. We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes. Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms, people are experiencing abuse. No-one deserves that and it should never be tolerated.”

The Briton believes there has not been any significant shift in tackling online abuse on social media platforms. The seven-time world champion expressed the need to apply more pressure on social platforms to make changes and curb hatred and abuse.

Khaled-AL Abdullah @KhaledA47417723

What a legend 🤯 to support someone who “could be technically” the main reason for u losing ur 8th “driver world championship” what a sportsmanship ‍ #F12022 “Latifi revealed that LewisHamilton sent him a message of support after the #AbuDhabiGP .”What a legend 🤯to support someone who “could be technically” the main reason for u losing ur 8th “driver world championship” what a sportsmanship “Latifi revealed that LewisHamilton sent him a message of support after the #AbuDhabiGP.” What a legend 🤯❤️ to support someone who “could be technically” the main reason for u losing ur 8th “driver world championship” what a sportsmanship ❤️‍🔥 #F12022 https://t.co/PGZdY6dFYz

Citing the challenges with tackling online abuse, the Briton said:

“They’re able to change these things and make changes. But they don’t seem to do it quick enough. So, I think we just need to continue to apply pressure. I was in touch with Nicholas. He has my full support. And I know how difficult it can be in those situations. It’s important for him to know that he has support from people around him.”

The British champion believes the lack of promptness by social media platforms to tackle abuse makes it difficult to counter the issue. While Latifi revealed the Mercedes driver had messaged him over the winter break, Hamilton revealed that he extended his fullest support to the Canadian when he received threats.

Although the Williams driver had addressed the issue in an open letter, he had to deploy a security detail when he returned to the United KIngdom, and as he traveled around the city of London.

Lewis Hamilton believes his best performance is yet to come

Making a bold statement at the launch of the Mercedes 2022 F1 car, Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals and audience, suggesting his best performance was yet to come.

The Briton said his audience could expect performances even better than what he delivered towards the end of the 2021 season.

Renewed and recharged for the new season, the Mercedes driver said:

“If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year.”

The Briton seemed recharged and energized for the new season as he spoke to the press in his first media appearance since the Abu Dhabi GP. Looking forward to a new era in the sport, the seven-time world champion appeared determined to prove a point with his performances in the 2022 season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy