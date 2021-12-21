"A lot of hate and abuse" - Nicholas Latifi releases emotional statement about his role in Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen F1 title fight

Nicholas Latifi has put out a statement trying to address the online abuse he received on social media for crashing in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which catalyzed the incidents in the Max Verstappen-Vs-Lewis Hamilton title fight. The Canadian driver for Williams claims to have temporarily deleted his social media accounts to distance himself from the negativity surrounding the race.

Speaking in a personal statement addressing social media abuse after the season finale, Latifi said:

“A lot has been made of the situation that came about after my retirement in Abu Dhabi. I've received thousands of messages to my social media accounts – publicly and via DMs. Most have been supportive, but there's been a lot of hate and abuse, too.”

Nicholas Latifi @NicholasLatifi



nicholaslatifi.com/a-message-afte… A message from me after the events of Abu Dhabi A message from me after the events of Abu Dhabi nicholaslatifi.com/a-message-afte… https://t.co/eThFec8nAi

According to the Williams driver, his family and friends have received similar abuse and online threats, suggesting that he crashed deliberately to aid the title fight between Verstappen and Hamilton. Had it not been for Latifi’s crash, Hamilton looked set to win the race and not Verstappen, who was inadvertently aided by the safety car that was brought out until his Williams was cleared off the track.

Nicholas Latifi claims receiving death threats post-Max Verstappen’s title-deciding finale

While F1 fans on Twitter have been known to be extreme when it comes to their opinions, Max Verstappen’s title win and the controversy surrounding it has led to the unwelcome magnification of such polarized opinions resulting in social media abuse of drivers like Nicholas Latifi.

Describing the extremity of social media hatred after the F1 finale, Latifi said:

“It only takes one incident at the wrong time to have things completely blown out of proportion and bring out the worst in the people who are so-called ‘fans’ of the sport. What shocked me was the extreme tone of hate, abuse, and even the death threats I received.”

Formula 1 @F1



Huge drama as Nicholas Latifi goes into the barriers - he reports that he is ok



But the Safety Car comes out and Max Verstappen immediately goes into the pits for some fresh tyres



We *could* have a final lap shootout here... WOW



🇦🇪 LAP 54/58Huge drama as Nicholas Latifi goes into the barriers - he reports that he is okBut the Safety Car comes out and Max Verstappen immediately goes into the pits for some fresh tyresWe *could* have a final lap shootout here... WOW #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 LAP 54/58 Huge drama as Nicholas Latifi goes into the barriers - he reports that he is okBut the Safety Car comes out and Max Verstappen immediately goes into the pits for some fresh tyres We *could* have a final lap shootout here... WOW#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/j9uUZxGPaW

Also Read Article Continues below

Although Verstappen has been crowned champion, and the result of the race and championship is final, the unjustified hatred towards Latifi, whose crash inadvertently aided the Dutchman’s win, has been condemned by many in the F1 community.

Edited by Anurag C