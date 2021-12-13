"I wasn’t aware of the situation" - Nicholas Latifi claims he didn't intend to influence Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen battle

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi has commented on Lewis Hamilton's last-minute loss to Max Verstappen at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Canadian driver has come out saying he wasn't aware of the situation at the front of the race when he crashed, provoking a safety car.

Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the grand finale at the Yas Marina Circuit due to a late safety car in response to Nicholas Latifi's crash in the third sector of the track. The safety car paired with last-minute decision changes by the FIA led to Verstappen's first title victory in the sport.

Latifi commented on the controversial decision by the stewards, saying he was not aware of the situation out front between Hamilton and Verstappen. The Williams driver was battling Haas driver Mick Schumacher on worn-out hard compound tires when he lost grip in turn 14. He said:

“We were just really struggling for grip through the next sequence of corners, and especially where I ended up going off. It’s been a tricky corner all weekend for me, so dirty tires, dirty air, and I made a mistake. I wasn’t aware of the situation of the race until then. Obviously, it was never my intention to inadvertently influence that, but I made a mistake and ruined my own race.”

Nicholas Latifi retired from the race after the incident, failing to finish in the points yet again this season.

Lewis Hamilton unable to beat legendary Michael Schumacher record

Despite leading the grand finale from the start of the race, Lewis Hamilton lost out on a record-breaking eighth title win to Max Verstappen at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last evening. A late safety car incident coupled with rule changes from the FIA led to Verstappen overtaking the Briton with less than a lap to go.

As it stands, Lewis Hamilton is still tied with Michael Schumacher for the highest number of drivers' title wins - with seven. Eight seems to be the unlucky number for the seven-time world champions as the great Schumacher himself was unable to complete the octet.

David Coulthard commented on Lewis Hamilton's loss, certain that the champion will bounce back in the coming seasons. He said:

"Hamilton's commitment is unquestionable. He showed why he was a seven-time world champion. He's a phenomenon and he's an incredible sportsperson. He's already committed to another two years. He's a team person, he's committed to that team and he'll be there next year trying to win his eighth world title."

Only time will tell whether Lewis Hamilton will be successful in breaking Michael Schumacher's record.

Edited by Anurag C