Photos: Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes for F1 2022 title challenge

Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes for the 2022 F1 season is out and there are plenty of photos for fans to get their fill.

During the digital launch event of the Mercedes AMG F1 W13 E Performance, team principal Toto Wolff confirmed that the Silver Arrows intend to start with a clean slate. Mentioning that they have no room for any sort of entitlement going into the upcoming campaign, he said:

“It [eight championships] feels a little bit surreal that as a team, we were able to achieve that eight times in a row. Obviously, there was this shadow with the drivers’ championship, with Lewis’ [Hamilton] championship and the Abu Dhabi situation, but let’s look into the future and definitely we want to continue where we started but we have no sense of entitlement.”

Meet the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance.

Wolff went on to stress that the new car was a result of hard work and countless hours of perseverance on the part of all team members back at the factory in Brackley and Brixworth. He said:

“When people think about a Formula 1 team, they see all of us on track, the hundred-odd people that we are. But as I said before, there are more than 2000 that are working on the power unit and the car. And this is their creativity and their grit and their skill coming together.”

Lewis Hamilton's hand was 'tied behind his back' during F1 2021 season finale, feels Mark Webber

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber sympathized with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after the controversial end to the 2021 F1 season.

The veteran Australian feels Hamilton had one hand tied behind his back during the desert duel with Max Verstappen at the Yas Marina Circuit in December last year. He said:

“Both of them deserved to lift that trophy, but we did not want it to finish like that at all. We wanted a straight fight, a clean fight, and unfortunately there was one guy with his hand tied behind his back. Of course in hindsight they would all agree we could have done something different, what happened wasn’t the ideal scenario.”

Meanwhile, F1 race director Michael Masi has had to abdicate his position in light of the controversy.

