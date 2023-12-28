“I want to start 2024 knowing my next destination“: Carlos Sainz sets a deadline for Ferrari contract extension

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz recently stated that he wants to have a clear idea about his future before the start of the 2024 season.

Sainz, 29, jumped ships from McLaren to Ferrari at the start of the 2021 season, penning a two-year deal with the Italian outfit and replacing a departing Sebastian Vettel. Paired with Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, Sainz signed a contract extension with Ferrari in 2022, one which tied him down to the Prancing Horse till the 2024 season.

Now, at the end of 2023, the Spaniard's future with the team remains uncertain. Despite both parties' desire to continue together, negotiations for a contract that aligns with both the driver's aspirations and the team's vision have encountered roadblocks. Whilst Carlos Sainz reportedly desires a long-term contract, Ferrari appear reluctant to offer an extended contract to the 29-year-old.

In a recent Estrella Galicia sponsor's event, Sainz reflected on his current contract situation and expressed his desire for clarity before the start of the 2024 season. He said (via Total Motorsport):

"There have been talks, I want to start 2024 knowing my next destination where I’ll be racing in 2025. My priority is to renew and continue for many more years, we are both happy. We have three months to reach that agreement before the first race."

He emphasized that renewing his contract for multiple years is his priority. Carlos Sainz said:

"There is talk of what I am being offered but it is said without knowing, I will not speculate, I want to renew and I like to do it for more than one year and that is my intention."

Carlos Sainz feels "very valued" at Ferrari

Despite the lack of an agreement between the Spanish driver and Ferrari, Sainz feels respected by team principal Frederic Vasseur and the rest of the team. He said:

"I feel very valued by Fred and Ferrari, I feel loved and I will renew if I continue to feel that way. They know what I am capable of for the last three years, my qualities."

Reflecting on his performance and the team's dynamics, Sainz shared insights into the emotional connection with Ferrari. Reflecting on his Monza race where he secured a P3 finish, Sainz stated:

"Maybe Monza was more of a message to the Tifosi. It was so much fun to be in front with Ferrari at home against Red Bull. There was more of a bond of giving my all for the team. It didn’t change my status in the team, but I hope it did for the Tifosi."

As the Carlos Sainz-Ferrari contract extension saga unfolds, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Spaniard.