“I want to win a championship, championships” - Charles Leclerc in pursuit to fulfill his next ‘childhood dream’

Charles Leclerc is still committed to Ferrari and wants to win world championships with them. Even though the Mongasque is struggling quite a lot and is unable to fight at the front of the pack, he is not willing to leave the Italian team and find his fortunes elsewhere.

In an exclusive interview with the Italian TV show TG1 on Rai News, Leclerc was asked whether he had fulfilled his childhood dream. He replied that he still has not completely fulfilled his dream in F1.

Although one of his dreams, driving for Ferrari, has been fulfilled, he is hell-bent on winning a championship, and hopefully several championships with them.

He said:

"No. No. To be a Ferrari driver in F1 was one of my dreams, and I fulfilled it. But it doesn’t end here…I want to win a championship, championships, in the plural, if possible."

Charles Leclerc came extremely close to winning his first world title last year when he was in a title battle with Max Verstappen. Unfortunately, the Dutchman and Red Bull kept pushing forward and increased the gap, eventually winning the title battle.

At the end of the season, Leclerc even had to fight for the second position as Red Bull's second driver, Sergio Perez, was putting pressure on the Monagasque.

Although at this stage, Leclerc's chances of winning a world championship look bleak, it is safe to say that he will win at least one before ending his career in F1. He is still young and has a lot of years ahead of him.

However, whether his maiden title will come with Ferrari or with some other team, is the question on everyone's minds.

Charles Leclerc on his emotional connection with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc recently explained how he is emotionally attached to Ferrari. That is exactly what is special about the team, according to him. He explains how the passion and emotion within the team are unparalleled; hence, the bad times sting the most.

The 25-year-old recently said in an interview with The Athletic:

"That is also a part of why Ferrari is so special. There is the passion to it that I don’t think any other team has. It is more difficult to manage the difficult situations, because you’ve got more emotions to it. But at the end, it’s Ferrari. I wouldn’t change it."

Leclerc also spoke about his current contract ending in 2024 and what the future holds for him. He said:

"The belief is there. And the belief is not only going one way, it has to go both ways. If we are both happy to continue, then this will happen. For now, it’s very early to speak about it."

Charles Leclerc is currently in seventh place with only 34 points. He is miles away from the top positions in the drivers' championship table.

