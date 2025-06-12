"I was in his way": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals why James Vowles didn't become team principal at the German squad

Toto Wolff believes that James Vowles would have become team principal at Mercedes had he not taken on the role himself. Speaking at a press conference in Barcelona, the Austrian praised the former Mercedes chief strategist for his performance in his current position as Williams F1 team principal.

Vowles, who spent nearly a decade at Mercedes, took over at Williams in 2024. At Mercedes, he played a key role in developing young talents such as Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. Wolff suggested that had he not been both team owner and principal, Vowles would have been the ideal successor for the role.

Since stepping into the leadership position at Williams, Vowles has driven significant improvement within the team, which is reflected in their performance during the 2025 season.

Speaking about his former colleague during a press conference, the Mercedes F1 team CEO said via formula1.com:

“James could have been a team principal at Mercedes if it wasn't about me. I was in his way. So, he chose another route, and he does that very well as you can see.”

With Vowles at the helm, Williams has managed to clinch 54 points after nine races and two sprints into the 2025 season.

James Vowles believes that Toto Wolff's guidance has helped him transition from Mercedes to Williams

James Vowles believes that Toto Wolff’s mentorship has played a pivotal role in his transition to the role of Williams F1 team principal. Reflecting on his time at Mercedes, Vowles recalled how Wolff helped shape his career and nurtured his growth within the organization.

He admitted that taking on his current role would have been far more challenging without Wolff’s guidance and expertise across various aspects of the sport. Whether in terms of understanding drivers or grasping the technical and business side of Formula 1, he credits Wolff’s influence as a key factor in his development.

Praising Wolff’s presence through his career at the Brackley-based team, Vowles said via formula1.com:

“Toto just joked, 'all of it', but it's not a joke. It really is that. I had the pleasure of being… Toto, probably 10 years ago, 12 years ago or so, he pulled me under his wing and just slowly allowed me to get more and more responsibility within the organisation in a way that exposed me to the difficulties that he's going through daily, but in a safe and positive way.”

“So it went similar to drivers – drivers into more technical bits of the business. And there's no doubt about it, I would have sunk without his expertise and guidance by my side, and it's what he does really well, but he's bashful and doesn't talk about it too much. But it was a pleasure in that circumstance. There was a time that's not very well known, but we spent a week together in his place in Austria and that was one of the best weeks of my life. So, there are some incredible things that you can do whilst you're under the guidance of Toto.”

Since the Briton joined the Grove-based team, they have signed Carlos Sainz, and Vowles has successfully helped unify the team under its new ownership. Williams currently sits fifth in the Constructors’ Championship with 54 points, leading the midfield, a position they last held in 2015.

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More