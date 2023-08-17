“I have to win this race, then I’ll bury my father”: Charles Leclerc impressed former Ferrari boss with his maturity post his father’s death

Charles Leclerc impressed former Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene during his Formula 2 days.

Leclerc has faced quite a few moments of emotional distress in his career, losing his godfather Jules Bianchi in 2015 and then losing his father in 2017, right before the Formula 2 Azerbaijan GP weekend.

Even though a situation like that would have been tough for anyone, Arrivabene marked that he met the Monegasque on his flight to Baku. Surprised to find him there, he asked him what he was doing, to which he replied that he would win the race and then bury his father.

Arrivabene told Sky Italy:

"We were on the same flight to Baku last year and I asked him what he was doing on the flight considering what happened to him."

"He replied: I have to win this race, then I’ll go back and bury my father."

This response from the young Charles Leclerc moved the Ferrari team principal. Leclerc would then go on to win his first Formula 2 race in Baku in memory of his father.

His charisma in still deciding to race amid the tough situation of losing his father was what moved Arrivabene. Leclerc was promoted to F1 a season later with Sauber, and just in 2018, he found his way with the Scuderia.

The team had a long history of signing only the most experienced drivers, but Charles Leclerc was the one who broke the trend, and he was also given a record-breakingly long contract.

Arrivabene added:

"There I understood that Charles knows how to take his responsibilities. There I understood that the boy is there. If someone manages to concentrate in such a situation, what is a Formula One Grand Prix compared to this?"

Charles Leclerc has a "great" relationship with teammate Carlos Sainz

The 2021 season saw Carlos Sainz move to Ferrari after his stint with McLaren was over, and the two have shared an incredible time together since. This season, however, there has been speculation amongst fans on social media that there is a rather questionable relationship between the two.

It is thought a lot of the time that the team prefers one over the other during races, and even though Sainz has been better than Charles Leclerc this season on many occasions, there have been questions regarding his performance.

But, as Leclerc told Autosport, the two share a very great relationship:

"I am quite active on social media, so I see what's been said all around, It's blown out of proportion, I think, with Carlos. We have a great relationship. Outside the car, we know how to work together, and we get on really well together because we share lots of interests."