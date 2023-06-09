“I wish him all the happiness” - Carlos Sainz’s long-time girlfriend Isa Hernaez confirms split with the Ferrari driver

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Isabel Hernaez has confirmed her split with the Ferrari driver in her recent appearance at an event.

The Spanish model had been dating the F1 driver since 2016 and had always kept a low profile as both avoided making statements about their seven-year-long relationship and public appearances. Hernaez was last spotted in the F1 paddock in Bahrain, where she came to cheer on Carlos Sainz.

In her interview with Hola Magazine, Hernaez claimed that she wished nothing but happiness for her former partner as they reportedly parted ways owing to professional commitments.

"I'll keep the good always, of course. And I wish him all the happiness," she said.

Carlos Sainz had hinted at the end of his relationship with Hernaez during a fan interaction ahead of his home race in Spain last weekend.

“When I’m at home I take time to spend with my family, my dog, my girlfriend if I have one, he said.

Carlos Sainz speaks on the competitive field in 2023

Carlos Sainz feels the F1 grid in the 2023 season is tighter than last year as it has become difficult for a team like Ferrari to get to the top five after starting from the back of the field.

While interacting with the media, including RacingNews365, Carlos Sainz said:

"Last year we would have made it back to the top four, top five starting from pit lane. This year the field is tighter and it's more difficult to make your way through.

"[There is] work to do, analysis to be done on this package. I trust that what we did is in the right direction, now we need to start addressing our weaknesses with the bouncing, with the high speed. With this new package and direction, hopefully, we can start bringing performance."

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur chimed in by saying:

“I think we made a step forward in terms of potential. Our reference is Miami and on quali pace, we were equal at least with Carlos on the first row, a step forward probably, and in the race we made a step forward compared to Aston."

He added:

"But it is still not enough. We still have a huge delta in terms of performance to Mercedes' quality to race. And it’s where we have to put all the focus of the company and, if we want to come back, to have good results on Sunday as that’s when we are scoring points.”

Although Carlos Sainz was able to notch up another top-five finish in Barcelona, he would like to step on the podium for the first time in 2023 in Montreal in the next round.

