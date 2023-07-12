After Cara Delevingne courted controversy by not speaking with Sky Sports presenter Marin Brundle, F1 fans showered praise on 2022 Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder for his interview with the racing icon.

The British supermodel found herself on the receiving end of criticism from the fans of the sport after she denied Brundle an interview during his iconic Grid Walk segment at the 2023 British GP on Sunday.

Contrary to Delevingne, Ryder was more than happy to give him his time on the grid to the former F1 driver. While speaking with Brundle, he said:

“It’s so lovely to see you! McLaren are going to have a good start today, man. Oscar, rookie season, he could be leading a lap depending on pitch strategy, I’m stoked. Anyway, I’m talking your ear off. Absolutely, after the start of the season that they have had. To develop the car to this point, it is amazing.”

#BritishGP #F1 Sam Ryder is the perfect celebrity to have on the grid. His passion and enthusiasm for F1 is unreal and he is a genuinely nice guy. 🤙 Sam Ryder is the perfect celebrity to have on the grid. His passion and enthusiasm for F1 is unreal and he is a genuinely nice guy. 🤙#BritishGP #F1 https://t.co/dqYDoeyPIB

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan even claiming that they wanted to see more people like him on the grid, writing:

"I wish more people like him on the grid."

Here are some more reactions:

Hollywood legend speaks about his new F1 movie

American actor Brad Pitt gave out some details about the new F1-based movie starring him and also complimented the drivers in the sport.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pitt said:

"We've got Trevor Carlin's team. And they've been sensational, in keeping us safe and training us and really operating the show, like the real thing. It should be as authentic as we can get it. And Lewis [Hamilton], who's also our producer, is really, really intent that we respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is.”

"I’ve got to tell you, as a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver and the aggression and dexterity. They're amazing athletes. I've got so much respect for everyone out there in all classes. I'm going to be here till they kick me out. Because I'm loving it. I think it's every guy's dream.

Pitt also gave some details about the character that he would be portraying in the movie, adding:

“My character would have raced in Le Mans, he would have raced in Daytona. I saw you won Le Mans, you won Daytona. I just thought it was stellar. Again, I have so much respect what you guys do, and I've been enjoying your stuff for years. So thank you! It's really great to be here."

It will be interesting to see how the movie starring Brad Pitt turns out when it releases in the theatres hopefully next year.

