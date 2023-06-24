“I woke him up with a fire extinguisher”: Charles Leclerc on pranking his teammates

Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc is usually known for his exceptional driving skills and on-grid escapades. However, not many people are aware of his mischievous side during his early days as a racer.

In a recent interview with F1 TV, Leclerc shared some entertaining anecdotes from his karting days, where he revealed a particularly memorable prank he played on one of his teammates.

Leclerc recounted the story with a mischievous smile, reminiscing about the time when he was just 13 years old, when woke his teammate up using a fire extinguisher.

“We were crazy especially in karting days. I woke him with a fire extinguisher! it was fun," stated Leclerc.

The young Charles grabbed a fire extinguisher, making way towards his unsuspecting roomate's bed as he squeezed the handle of the fire extinguisher, jolting his roomate awake in confusion.

Leclerc couldn't contain his amusement as he described the scene. Fans on social media had a similar reaction as the clip of the interview surfaced online.

Charles Leclerc recalls how Jules Bianchi saved his racing career

Charles Leclerc is known to hold Jules Bianchi, the late F1 driver who tragically passed away in 2015, in the highest regard. Throughout his career, Leclerc has spoken highly of Bianchi's skill and talent, acknowledging the impact his godfather had on his own aspirations and achievements in motorsport.

Recalling a significant moment from his junior racing years, Leclerc revealed that his father, Herve Leclerc, had run into financial difficulties and was unable to continue funding his karting races.

At this critical juncture, Bianchi stepped in and extended a helping hand to ensure that Leclerc's career would not be prematurely halted.

"At the end of 2011, I had to quit motorsport because my father, unfortunately, no longer had the means to pay for my career, but luckily there was Jules who was my sports godfather, who helped me a lot," Leclerc shared.

The support and assistance provided by Bianchi not only allowed Charles Leclerc to overcome financial obstacles but also instilled in him a sense of determination and resilience, something which has propelled him to his status quo, driving for Ferrari in the Formula 1.

Poll : 0 votes