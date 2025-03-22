Fans reacted to former F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve's wordplay as he compared Lewis Hamilton to an "old fox" after his performance during the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix weekend compared to his teammate. The Briton clinched the Sprint pole position earlier yesterday in a record-breaking lap time and won the Sprint with a six-second gap.

While Hamilton was able to showcase dominance in just his second race with Ferrari, his teammate, Charles Leclerc dropped to fifth position. Although he was in a fighting position with the Mercedes ahead to take fourth position, he complained about the car's handling issues out of turn 13 (right before the back straight) that hampered his chances to gain the position. He crossed the line in P5 to collect another four points apart from his teammate's eight.

Reacting to the difference in performance earlier yesterday, 1997 F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve compared Lewis Hamilton to an "old fox," stating that he let Leclerc believe that he was the faster driver throughout the winter but managed to pull off that result in qualifying meanwhile the Monegasque had to settle for P4.

"It was great. This is a track where he's alwasy been quick at. Anyway, but it looks like he [Lewis Hamilton] did the old fox, which is all winter let Leclerc believe he is super quick, he's beaten, then get here and show him," Jacques Villeneuve said during the pre-Sprint show earlier today.

Fans on social media reacted to his comments, seemingly drawing confusion from his statement and the comparison he made.

"sometimes i wonder what this guy is smoking because the things he says is just … questionable"

"What does that even mean?" Another fan questioned.

"this guy needs to learn how to shut up man," a user criticized.

Some users also suggested that critics should not be putting Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in a battle within the team.

"Why are people putting them against each other. They are both good and fast.!!!" A comment read.

"What stupid take! Makes sense coming from him!" Another fan suggested.

Lewis Hamilton hits back on critics after dominant victory in Chinese GP Sprint

Hamilton struggled with his car's handling last week during the Australian Grand Prix which made it hard for him to perform many overtakes. He was stuck in the midfield for a long time before a late pit stop sent him to the bottom of the point-scoring positions.

He received criticism after the race considering the pace that was expected from the Italian outfit. They were placed below Sauber in the standings after the race. However, his performance in the Chinese GP Sprint spoke volumes. Reacting to the pace he had, Lewis Hamilton mentioned the criticism he received earlier.

"The amount of critics and people I heard, yapping along the way, clearly not understanding maybe because they never had the experience or were unaware," Lewis Hamilton said after the race (via Sky Sports).

He also mentioned that the car was much more comfortable to drive compared to Melbourne which helped him clinch the result.

"It felt great to come here and be more comfortable in the car because in Melbourne I didn't feel great in the car. From Lap 1 this weekend we have been on it."

Ferrari are now placed fourth in the Constructors' Championship, right behind Red Bull. The Italian outfit looks to be competitive heading forward into the weekend.

