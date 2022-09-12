"I was not too worried"- Max Verstappen was ready for 'one-lap shootout' had Safety Car ended before final lap at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Max Verstappen admitted after the 2022 F1 Italian GP that he was not too worried about a last-lap shootout. The Red Bull driver was asked if he would have preferred the race to end under green flags instead of the way it ended and Verstappen replied in the affirmative. The Red Bull driver did, however, reason that since the McLaren was stuck in gear, it made the extraction difficult and hence caused the delay.

Max Verstappen said that since he was on fresh soft tires, the restart was not really a concern for him or the team.

"From what I understood was that the car was stuck in gear and that's why it took so long. Because, of course, when the car's parked there, there is no gap where you can push the car into, compared to some other places. And that's why the crane had to come. And that's why I guess they just run out of time."

"Normally, I think everyone wants to finish under green flag. But yeah, unfortunately, we were just short of laps. But I mean, I had a new Soft as well so I was not too worried. I mean, even if it was one-lap shootout."

Max Verstappen confident of a strong showing at the next race in Singapore

Max Verstappen was asked about the package that Red Bull had installed. The car struggled a bit in qualifying earlier in the season and Verstappen especially struggled on tracks like Monaco.

Verstappen highlighted the car being overweight early in the season as a factor that led to a lot of issues and was hoping for a competitive showing in Singapore. He said:

"Because the car was very overweight, it was understeering a lot more and prone to front locking. So I don't think it will be a problem in Singapore, but maybe we encounter different kind of things. We haven't been there in a while. It's normally quite a bumpy track, so we just need to work on the setup, see how these cars react to the bumps and try to go as fast as possible."

Max Verstappen is now on a five-race win streak and has one hand on the title already.

