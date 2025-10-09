Iconic F1 team not closing the door on Christian Horner just yet as former Red Bull boss seeks pastures new

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles claimed that he had not shut any door for ex-Red Bull team principal Christian Horner joining the iconic team in the future. The Brit was let go from his role as team principal and CEO of the Austrian team at the end of the 2025 British Grand Prix in a move that came as a surprise to many in the paddock.

Ad

The 51-year-old had been a crucial part of the Milton Keynes-based outfit as he had led them to eight drivers and six constructors' championships over 20 years. However, over the past 18 months, he and Red Bull GmbH had had some internal conflicts, which had deteriorated their dynamic and coincided with the team's performance on the track.

Ever since settling his dues with Red Bull, which included a $100m severance package last month, Christian Horner has been in talks with several F1 teams on the grid about his next role. Horner has been linked to a move with Alpine and Aston Martin, while Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed in Singapore that the former had spoken with them as well.

Ad

Trending

In the team principal's press conference in Singapore, Williams F1 team principal James Vowles was asked if he had held talks with Christian Horner about a possible role, to which he replied:

“No. Simple. I think you should always welcome a conversation. There’s no point closing the door. We’re very happy with the structure that we have, and it’s working. So I don’t see any reason to make any changes to that,”

Ad

It would be difficult for Horner to find a role with the iconic F1 team, given that they have a new and streamlined working system, which has helped them in the past couple of years.

Toto Wolff reflects on a Christian Horner-less paddock in F1

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he believed that the F1 paddock was amiss without Christian Horner's presence and personality following the latter's sacking over the summer.

Ad

Speaking with Sport Bild, the Austrian reflected on whether he missed his arch nemesis and said:

"That would be a bit of an exaggeration. But it's definitely different without Christian. He is definitely missed. We need personalities in this sport. There has to be a villain.

"Christian was always good at that, because he also felt comfortable in that role. He mastered the game with the camera and knew how to use it to his advantage. That is a bit lacking now, because there is no friction at the moment."

Christian Horner could return to the grid as early as the first half of the 2026 season, as was mentioned after he bid farewell to Red Bull last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More