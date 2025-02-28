Iconic fashion brand drops 2-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton's latest paddock appearance

Lewis Hamilton arrived in the Bahrain paddock dressed in Ferrari merch for Day 3 of the 2025 F1 pre-season test. Meanwhile, luxury sunglasses brand Ray-Ban reacted to Hamilton's post and boasted about his 'aura'.

The 2025 F1 pre-season test concluded on February 28 at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the 10 teams finalizing their last setup plans to prepare for the upcoming season.

For Ferrari, Charles Leclerc raced in the morning session, whereas Hamilton took part in the afternoon session.

On Day 2, the seven-time world champion had a stellar outing as he almost matched the pole position time of the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Hamilton arrived in the paddock with a change in style. He often likes to walk the paddock in different fashion outfits and unique style. On Day 3 of pre-season testing, the Brit arrived in his team colors.

Lewis Hamilton donned a Ferrari T-shirt from the team's 2025 season merchandise collection. Renowned luxurious sunglasses and eyeglasses brand Ray-Ban reacted to the driver's picture from the paddock and wrote:

"Crazy AURA."

Hamilton's fashion sense has been a talking point in the F1 paddock for a long time now.

For the 2025 season, the Brit has strengthened his inner circle as well. Angela Cullen, his former physiotherapist, has rejoined his team after initially leaving it in 2023.

Moreover, the Brit will also have a new race engineer in Ricciardo Adami. His Mercedes race engineer, Peter Bonnington, whom he had worked for a decade, decided to stay with the Silver Arrows.

Overall, Hamilton's highly anticipated Ferrari stint has begun on a good note. He will officially make his race debut for Ferrari on March 16 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Lewis Hamilton brushes off retirement talks

Lewis Hamilton [Image Source: Getty]

At the age of 40, Lewis Hamilton has switched teams, ditching Mercedes for Scuderia Ferrari. He spent the last 11 years of his career with Silver Arrows, and many saw him retiring with the team.

However, Hamilton has rubbished retirement rumors. Talking to TIME Magazine, he said:

"What I can tell you is, retirement is nowhere on my radar. I could be here until I’m 50; who knows?"

In the same interview, he also said that 'old man' is a state of mind, and he can never have that mindset even at the age of 50.

Moreover, with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton feels at the right place, and he is excited to don the red suit for the rest of the season.

Hamilton's much-awaited Ferrari debut is just weeks away, and he recorded good laps in SF-25 during the three-day preseason test, which concluded in Bahrain.

