"Ideal to stop the race" - Former F1 deputy race director on last laps of Abu Dhabi GP 2021

Former deputy race director of F1 Herbie Blash believes stopping the Abu Dhabi race last year after Nicholas Latifi’s crash would have been the correct decision.

Speaking to veteran journalist Peter Windsor on his YouTube channel, the former deputy to the late-race director Charlie Whiting felt sorry for Michael Masi and Lewis Hamilton. Masi was removed as the race director, while Hamilton was denied by Max Verstappen what would have been a record eighth title.

Blash, who was deputy race director till 2016, said that he watched the season finale in Barbados. Nevertheless, he empathised with both Hamilton and race director Masi.

The former Brabham Racing F1 team manager believes his initial reaction to Latifi’s crash would have been to stop the race with a red flag. That would have resulted in a five-lap sprint race towards the end. He shared his thoughts on the last few minutes of the Abu Dhabi GP:

“First of all I felt very sorry for Michael and for Lewis. I was actually in Barbados watching with some friends and under no pressure at all. When I saw the situation with the shunted car, wow ideal to stop the race and have a fantastic sprint race.”

Herbie Blash says Michael Masi was under huge pressure at 2021 F1 season finale

While Blash believes the race could have been red-flagged, he doesn't know what he would have done in Masi’s place. However, the former F1 deputy race director believes the Australian, who was dismissed, was under tremendous pressure.

Commenting on what he would have done if he were in Masi's place, Blash said:

“Would I have ever done that had I been in Abu Dhabi? That I don’t know. But sitting there with friends, thats exactly what I said. But Michael was under huge pressure.”

From 1995 to 2016, Blasch served as a deputy director to the late Whiting. Whiting’s death led to Masi having to fill the latter's shoes without a deputy or support system.

Meanwhile, after his controversial dismissal, Masi has been offered another role in the FIA. Meanwhile, Blash has been appointed the permanent senior advisor to new Abu Dhabi race directors Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas who will manage alternate races.

