"Idk how he does it, I would've killed myself": Fans react as shocking clip of Ferrari engineer asking Charles Leclerc to 'lift and coast' surfaces

Formula 1 fans have come up with their reactions to Charles Leclerc's misery during the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. In the 62-lap event, Leclerc was regularly asked to lift and coast while driving his SF-25 around the tight and twisty Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Charles Leclerc started the grueling street circuit race from P7 behind his teammate Lewis Hamilton. From around lap 6 onwards, Leclerc was from time to time asked via the Ferrari team radio to lift and coast.

It is a driving style where a driver releases the accelerator pedal earlier than usual before entering a braking zone, and then lets the car roll/coast before punching the brakes.

A clip of Leclerc doing the same at regular intervals has surfaced on the web, and in line with this, fans have sympathised with him. A particular fan via X wrote:

"Idk how he does it, I would've killed myself."

kira is burning maranello 🏁🪐 @l4ndowecanbewdc @leclercsletters Idk how he does it, I would've killed myself 😭🥀

Another fan via the same platform added the following:

"Bro was doing lico like his life depended on it meanwhile Ferrari still acting like strategy is optional."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"I can’t believe that we’ve been dealing with this issue since last season and they still didn’t fix it and somehow it getting worse! What a shit factory we have." A fan wrote.

"Bro is driving an absolute shitbox..." Another added.

"Lap 6 already doing lift and coast." Another added.

Despite Charles Leclerc's best efforts in the SF-25 during the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, he was only able to manage a P6 finish behind Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

"We don't have a race car to fight": Charles Leclerc following Singapore disappointment

While fans have bashed the Ferrari SF-25 after seeing Charles Leclerc's woes during the Singapore Grand Prix, following the end of the race, the latter himself took the time to shed light on his misery. In line with this, he came up with the following verdict:

"I think everybody has to manage, to a certain extent, on a track like this. But I think we were on the worst side of things and that makes it extremely difficult. Our whole race was very tricky."

"Unfortunately, we don't have the race car to fight with the guys in front. McLaren has always had the same gap on us compared to the beginning of the year. Red Bull did a step from Monza and had the same level of McLaren." (Via: Motorsport).

The 2025 Formula 1 season has only six Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Ferrari is in a fight for second place in the Constructors standings against Mercedes and Red Bull.

As things stand, Charles Leclerc and Co. are in third place with 298 points in comparison to Mercedes' (P2) 325. If the Maranello-based team is to have a serious go at second place, it will have to bring its absolute A-game from Round 19 onwards.

