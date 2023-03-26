“If my brother had been there …”: Michael Schumacher’s presence would‘ve been ‘enough’ for Haas F1 boss to treat his son differently

Former F1 driver and pundit Ralf Schumacher has said that his nephew, Michael Schumacher's son Mick, would have been treated better by Haas team principal Guenther Steiner had the seven-time world champion been around.

After his triumph in the junior category, Mick Schumacher joined the American team at the start of the 2021 season. However, he couldn't replicate that form and usually struggled in his two years with the team. He was dropped by Steiner in place of Nico Hulkenberg for this season despite some upturn in form.

Speaking to F1-insider, Ralf Schumacher said:

"I don't see it any differently today. I think it's a shame that it had to come to this. I think that as a seasoned man, you don't treat a young person like that. Everyone has to and can withstand pressure in Formula 1. But that was just too much.

“And I also believe – and this bothers me the most – that if my brother had been there, Steiner would often have behaved differently. I just think Michael's presence would have been enough. But again, everyone does it the way they want. But Mick is, of course, family, and you have to understand me: when you treat my family like that, I don't like it, as Ralf Schumacher."

Michael Schumacher is recovering at home after a near fatal crash while skiing in the Swiss Alps in 2013.

"You have to admit: in the first half of the season he was too slow" - Ralf Schumacher on Michael Schumacher's son

There were a lot of expectations on Mickm being Michael Schumacher's son, when he entered the sport. His uncle accepts that Mick was too slow and crash-happy in his first season, especially in the first few races:

“Regarding Mick, you have to admit: in the first half of the season, he was too slow and also produced too much damage. If this is then discussed internally, I have no problem with it at all. Eddie Jordan would not have been different to me. Frank Williams has a slightly different way, but no less mean. But as a driver, you have to live with it. You have to perform; that's Formula 1.

"My problem was (an interview where Steiner said): 'If Mick doesn't like it with us, he doesn't have to stay.' I didn't understand that at all. I think Mick didn't have a fair chance either, even though he performed. This is also very clear with Netflix."

Many F1 fans believe that Steiner didn't treat Mick fairly and may have made a judgment on Michael Schumacher's son's performances a bit too soon.

