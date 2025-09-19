"If I drove the way I act, I'd be Schumacher and Verstappen combined"- Franco Colapinto 

Alpine F1 driver Franco Colapinto gave a hilarious reply to a question regarding his acting skills, believing that he was the combination of Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher as an actor. The Argentine driver made a return to the F1 grid in Imola after he replaced Jack Doohan in the French team during the middle of the 2025 season.Although he was initially given five races to justify his selection, it later turned into a week-by-week assessment. However, similar to the Aussie, Colapinto has failed to score any points for the Enstone-based outfit and largely struggled to maximize the performance of the A525.But his dwindling performances have not affected his popularity within the sport, especially in his home country. He has appeared in several commercials and even had a feature in the Hollywood blockbuster starring Brad Pitt titled 'F1'.During his pre-race interviews in Baku, Franco Colapinto was asked about his acting skills by Argentine media, to which he hilariously replied:&quot;I'm better at acting than at driving. If I drove the way I act, I'd be Schumacher and Verstappen combined.&quot;The 22-year-old is yet to secure a seat for the 2026 season, with many reports claiming that he could be ousted from Alpine at the end of the year.Franco Colapinto comments on his future in F1Alpine driver Franco Colapinto stated that he was unbothered about the rumors surrounding his future in the sport and focused on improving his performance behind the wheel.As per GPblog, the F1 rookie revealed if the noise about his future impacted his driving, saying:&quot;No, there’s been a lot of rumors, and I don’t really look at them too much. I’m used to it, and it’s just part of the sport — Formula One, any sport is like this, and athletes need to get used to it, I guess. I’m just trying to focus race by race and stay focused on my own performance. We haven’t been achieving the results we want as a team, and I’m fully focused on that.”He further commented on his contract situation and added:“It’s not my thing to decide. I’m just happy with where I am now — happier than before, of course, and working well with the team. That is what I wanted. I’m kind of achieving all the personal aspects or goals that I had since the start, and now I am getting closer to that and achieving them.&quot;Franco Colapinto sits P20 in the driver's standings with no points to his name but will reportedly continue to drive for Alpine until the end of the season. He joined the French team at the end of last year after impressing everyone with his short stint with Williams F1 in the second half of the 2024 season.