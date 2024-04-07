“If I'm happy with a 4th place, I have to stay at home”: Charles Leclerc provides an honest assessment of his Japanese GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed that if he was satisfied with his P4 at the Japanese GP then he should rather "stay at home” after rounding off a difficult weekend.

The Monegasque driver also pointed out that he 'did the best he could' despite finishing P8 in qualifying. Although Leclerc was only a tenth behind his teammate Carlos Sainz, there was a gap of four places between them.

Charles Leclerc, however, performed excellently in the main race as he managed to get home behind his teammate in P4 after making the one-stop strategy work. Speaking with Sky Italia, the Ferrari driver said of the 'Driver of the Day' drive:

"I’m happy about that, but if we look at the entire weekend, if I’m happy with a 4th place then I should stay at home.”

As per Motorsportweek, Leclerc pointed out that he couldn't do anymore in the race so he was pleased about extracting the maximum performance out of the SF-24, saying:

“Yeah, I don’t think there was anything better to do today, but today I’m very happy. I don’t think there was anything we could have done better, the pace was really good, tire management was really good, and communication was really good."

Charles Leclerc chimes in on his struggles in the qualifying

Charles Leclerc stated that he was unable to put the tires in the right window in the last two qualifying sessions in Suzuka and Melbourne.

The Ferrari driver explained his struggles to the media in Suzuka and said (via Motorsportweek):

“However, now two races in a row I have been struggling to put the tires in the right window, and this is definitely my main focus now going into Shanghai to find the right window of the tires and for me to put them more consistently inside that window and then once I do that I’m sure the pace will come back in quali.”

Charles Leclerc has been disappointed by his performances over the past two qualifying sessions. He said that he was not used to be struggling in qualifying in his career.

The Monegasque driver would hope to put together a more complete weekend in Shanghai in a couple of weeks as he normally does well during the Sprint weekends.