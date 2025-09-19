"If I say that to my wife, she would be hiring a private detective": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton claiming he's sold all his cars

Fans reacted to Lewis Hamilton's claims of selling all his cars and investing his capital in art. Like any other F1 driver, the Briton was earlier known for his massive car collection.

Hamilton was the owner of 15 luxury cars, including the likes of a Pagani Zonda 760H, Mercedes Maybach S600, Ferrari LaFerrari, and a 1966 Shelby Cobra 42. However, he has seemingly moved on from collecting cars and emptied his garage, as his interests seem to be changing after joining Ferrari.

Speaking to the media in Baku ahead of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he had sold off all his luxury cars and has moved on to collecting art.

"I don't have any cars anymore," Hamilton said. "I don't have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays."

However, he would still look out for the Ferrari F40, as he labeled it as an "art."

"If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that's a nice piece of art," he added.

Fans on social media found it quite surprising for Lewis Hamilton to have made that move. There were mixed reactions from them, with some even mentioning that the Briton is "bored."

Yoryi.RD @yoryiRD19 @ESPNF1 If I say that to my wife, she would be hiring a private detective 😂😂😂

_ @sol_roi @ESPNF1 he strikes me as someone bored

Futbol Chelsea @FutbolCheIsea @ESPNF1 Games gone

Meanwhile, some fans also brought up the question of Ferrari's legacy, with users mentioning that the Italian brand's cars are art.

Mike Dub @mikedub55 @ESPNF1 Lewis 🙄 Cars ARE art at Ferrari.

pq @pqStreams @ESPNF1 If Enzo saw this he would have canned lewis

Marky Mark @AL_G0RITHM @ESPNF1 This makes me sad

Lewis Hamilton sets aim for remaining races in 2025 F1 season

Hamilton has had a tough time since moving to Ferrari this season. His performance saw a major decline as he has missed out on scoring any podiums this year so far.

Heading into the final few races, the 40-year-old admitted that aiming for a race win this season is a "far-fetched." He further revealed that setting a goal to finish in the top three is far more realistic.

"A win is a bit far-fetched [in the remaining races] given I’ve been sixth, seventh and eighth most of the season," Hamilton said. "I would love to get a podium for the team at some stage. Charles has had four or five of them."

He added:

"I feel optimistic coming into the weekend [Baku]. I feel like I’ve found a couple of things, and now I need to work on extracting them. So I really hope that this weekend can be the start of that... I think [the Ferrari’s] got more mechanical grip, and it’s a lot softer than the cars that I’ve driven here before."

Despite Lewis Hamilton's lack of podium finishes this season, Ferrari still sits in second place in the Constructors' Championship, owing to the multiple top-three finishes Charles Leclerc has had. However, Mercedes has been narrowing the gap to the team in recent races.

