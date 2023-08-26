“If they make any mistakes, I'll be there”: Lewis Hamilton is preparing to battle Max Verstappen despite significant deficit between the two

As the F1 season enters its second half, all eyes are on the rivalry between reigning champion Max Verstappen and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is determined to make a remarkable post-summer break comeback. He is gearing up for a fierce battle against Max Verstappen and Red Bull, even as he acknowledges the sizeable gap between the two teams.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton candidly revealed his ambitions for the remainder of the season, beginning with the race at Zandvoort. Reflecting on his determination to bounce back and make a significant impact in the upcoming races, Lewis Hamilton asserted:

"My goal is to try and figure out how to have the best 10 races I've ever had in the second half of the season."

As the summer break concludes and the drivers return to the paddock, Lewis Hamilton is well aware of the uphill battle he faces. His sights would be set on securing second place in the Constructors' Championship and closing in on Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull.

Hamilton said:

"I'm trying to prepare myself for when the car is ready to be able to challenge and beat Max. So I think at the moment, the only way we could probably do that currently is just to capitalize on any potential mistakes, which they don't tend to make. But if they do, I'll be there."

Lewis Hamilton foresees intense three-way battle

During the morning's Practice One session, the seven-time world champion secured the third-fastest time. He expressed satisfaction with the car's performance and credited the dedicated efforts of the factory team.

Unfortunately, an ill-timed red flag disrupted his quest for a quicker time, leaving him eager to demonstrate his full potential.

In Practice Two, Hamilton landed in fourth place on the time sheets. With a gap of 0.308 seconds behind Lando Norris, who set the pace, Hamilton's performance indicated that there was more to come.

Reflecting on the day's practice sessions, the Brit emphasized the team's constructive adjustments made between the two sessions.

"We made some changes from FP1 to FP2, which wasn't as good. But it's good data to have, so we have some work tonight to see if we can turn it around," Hamilton stated to Sky Sports.

As has been the trend in recent races, Red Bull's performance has been impressive, with their cars often outpacing the competition. Hamilton acknowledged the Red Bull team's consistent speed and expressed realism about the task ahead, saying:

"The Red Bulls are a little bit quicker as always. I don't necessarily anticipate we will easily beat them, but I think we are going to be close."

Lewis Hamilton's aspirations for the upcoming race are high, aiming to climb the ranks and secure a spot in the top three. He continued:

"I want to get up as high as possible. It would be great to be in the top three, it just depends on the job we do tonight."

Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' standings, just a point behind Fernando Alonso.