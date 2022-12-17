"If one day I have to retire from Formula 1, I will do other races" - Fernando Alonso has no 'Plan B' in life other than motorsport racing

Fernando Alonso expressed how he does not have any plans other than competing in different racing series. The fact that the Spaniard is still in Formula 1 despite being 41-year-old shows how passionate he is about racing. Even during his time away from the sport, he indulged in different racing series.

During an exclusive interview with Auto Motor Sport, Fernando Alonso was asked whether he would leave motor racing altogether or not. Since Alonso has been a racing driver all his life, the Spaniard expressed how he does not have anything in mind other than the sport. Alonso said:

"Stop completely. I never thought of that. I don't have a plan B. I've been a racer all my life and I'm only good at it because I haven't learned anything else. My life has always been dedicated to motorsport. And what I do best in this sport is driving."

Fernando Alonso continued:

"If one day I have to retire from Formula 1, I will do other races. A victory at the Dakar would still be a challenge. Because nobody has done it in this combination before. But sitting around at home scares me."

Later on, Alonso was also asked about using his experience and skills to manage a racing team. Although Fernando Alonso has massive experience in several racing series, including F1, he hasn't shown much interest in managing a racing team. He said:

"I don't want to slam doors, but it's not high on my wish list at the moment. Our job also means a lot of traveling. You can bear that because you then do a job that you love and can do. If I had to travel to do something I don't really enjoy, my internal battery would drain quickly."

"He can have a big role to play" - Aston Martin boss believes Fernando Alonso will be important to the team

Mike Krack, Aston Martin's team principal, spoke highly of Fernando Alonso and revealed how the Spaniard will not only drive for the team, but also massively help develop the team and the car.

It is no secret that the 41-year-old has the most experience in Formula 1. Hence, he will be extremely beneficial to Aston Martin. Mike Krack said:

"We have had some very good conversations already with him. This, in my opinion, can go beyond driving. Fernando joining us as being a core part of the team, and we have to see how this is going to develop. But I think he can have a big role to play in the future of the team."

After Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport, Aston Martin quickly sealed the deal with Fernando Alonso. The veteran driver will drive for the British outfit alongside Lance Stroll in the 2023 F1 season.

