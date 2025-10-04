"If you have a problem with me that's fine, but don't go after my family": When Max Verstappen lashed out at social media toxicity

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen once opened up about the abuse he and his family faced on social media after the media published stories regarding him without knowing the complete picture of certain incidents. There was a large commotion on social media after the end of the 2021 F1 season.
That was the time when Verstappen won his first title after a series of controversial decisions followed in the season's final race, which ultimately saw Lewis Hamilton missing out. This race was followed by multiple media outlets publishing their versions of the incidents, which further agitated fans on social media.
Both drivers were targeted for months after the race and in the upcoming races of the 2022 season. That year, Max Verstappen took a stand against the media for publishing such stories. He said:
"After that race, of course, yeah, I looked very bad in the media, but also they didn't have the clear picture, but to immediately put me down like that is pretty ridiculous, to be honest, because they don't know how I work within the team and what the team appreciates about me. So all the things that I've read is pretty disgusting."
He then revealed that his family and partner were also targeted and abused on social media, calling it "unacceptable."
"And also, even more than that, they started attacking my family. They were threatening my sister, my mom, my girlfriend, my dad. And for me, that goes way too far [...] If you have a problem with me, that's fine. But don't go after my family, because that is just unacceptable."
Verstappen went on to dominate the following seasons, winning four consecutive titles. While 2025 hasn't exactly been his season, considering Red Bull's performance, he is still a contender for the World Championship.
Max Verstappen not changing his approach heading into Singapore
The Dutchman has managed to win four races this year, narrowing the gap in the championship run to just 69 points. He sits in third place with Oscar Piastri leading the table, and Lando Norris is between the two drivers.
Max Verstappen would have to dominate the upcoming races in order to win the World Championship; however, Singapore has not been a strong track for Red Bull. It is the only event on the current calendar where Verstappen hasn't ever won,
Despite the championship on the line, however, he is not looking forward to changing his approach in the race.
"It’s like any other, I just try to do my best," Max Verstappen told the media. "Of course, I know in the past this has not been particularly our strongest track, plus sometimes a bit unfortunate to [not] get a better result around here."
"I’m relaxed, just having fun, here and outside of F1. In that sense, [it’s been] a good season."
McLaren has dominated this season so far, and they are expected to deliver a strong performance around the Marina Bay Circuit.