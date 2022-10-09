"If that recovery tractor had a piercing the FIA would have been all over it" - Fans react to 2022 F1 Japanese GP 

Max Verstappen was crowned the 2022 F1 world champion at the Japanese Grand Prix in his career-first win at the venue. He won with a whopping 26-second gap to Sergio Perez, who was promoted to second after Charles Leclerc was given a five-second penalty.

The race was absolutely chaotic up until the very end after and fans could not get enough of it. The race started off with two retirements within the first three laps, seeing Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon out of the race, before it was red-flagged as a result of heavy rainfall and extreme conditions.

deni @fiagirly Pierre Gasly isn’t angry because of the crash or the advertising board. He’s angry because he could’ve SERIOUSLY INJURED HIMSELF. Why aren’t commentators talking about this foolishness from race control??? Pierre Gasly isn’t angry because of the crash or the advertising board. He’s angry because he could’ve SERIOUSLY INJURED HIMSELF. Why aren’t commentators talking about this foolishness from race control??? https://t.co/gjY5swvSSg

Once the safety car was deployed, a recovery tractor was brought out on the track for Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, while the cars continued to move around with little to no visibility due to all of the spray. Pierre Gasly, in particular, was left absolutely furious after just about avoiding what could have been a massive collision on the wet track. With visibility extremely low, the Frenchman was lucky to have made it out safely. Fans and the F1 community as a whole were absolutely shocked to see how the matter had been handled by the FIA.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Portrayed By Top Gear @TopGearFormula1 #JapaneseGP So the race is full points because it could continue after the red flag even though there’s the new points system but also the race didn’t do 75% distance but it isn’t half points because… #F1 So the race is full points because it could continue after the red flag even though there’s the new points system but also the race didn’t do 75% distance but it isn’t half points because… #F1 #JapaneseGP https://t.co/cScWC9RvsG

ً @S0ClALNETWORK the entirety of f1 twitter @ the fia today. the entirety of f1 twitter @ the fia today. https://t.co/FWUqAiLeot

blam liam @carvalho_liam The banter going on between f1 team twitter is too funny The banter going on between f1 team twitter is too funny https://t.co/Ki6wlrYEzp

Jen ¹⁰ @jenhunt_ The fact the whole of F1 twitter came together today to hate the FIA and we came close to losing another driver. This sport is so dangerous and the drivers risk their lives every weekend. We appreciate them The fact the whole of F1 twitter came together today to hate the FIA and we came close to losing another driver. This sport is so dangerous and the drivers risk their lives every weekend. We appreciate them ♥️

What a nice job Summary of #JapaneseGP - A tow truck on the track while the drivers are still on the track- Gasly who is at fault according to the FIA- Nobody understood the end of the race- Charles gets a penalty very quickly, while last sunday..What a nice job #FIA Summary of #JapaneseGP- A tow truck on the track while the drivers are still on the track - Gasly who is at fault according to the FIA- Nobody understood the end of the race - Charles gets a penalty very quickly, while last sunday..What a nice job #FIA 🤡

C @Balum205 #JapaneseGP If that recovery tractor had a piercing the FIA would of been all over it #FIA If that recovery tractor had a piercing the FIA would of been all over it #FIA #JapaneseGP

Another eventful and crazy Woke up a bit too late but only missed two laps of racing.Waited for hours because rain is dangerous for Pirelli tyres.Max winning his 2nd WDC while being interviewed.F1 twitter malding as usual.Another eventful and crazy #JapaneseGP Woke up a bit too late but only missed two laps of racing.Waited for hours because rain is dangerous for Pirelli tyres.Max winning his 2nd WDC while being interviewed.F1 twitter malding as usual.Another eventful and crazy #JapaneseGP.

#f1twitter #japenesegp #gasly I cannot believe some people on F1 twitter actually need to hear this:HAVINGTHREETONNE VEHICLEONTRACKINWETCONDITIONSIS UNACCEPTABLEREGARDLESSOFDRIVERSSPEED I cannot believe some people on F1 twitter actually need to hear this: HAVING 👏 A 👏THREE 👏TONNE VEHICLE 👏ON 👏TRACK 👏IN 👏WET 👏CONDITIONS 👏IS UNACCEPTABLE👏 REGARDLESS 👏OF 👏A 👏DRIVERS 👏SPEED#f1twitter #japenesegp #gasly

Drivers react to Pierre Gasly's incident with tractor on the track during safety car period at 2022 F1 Japanese GP

Drivers were absolutely livid to find out that a tractor was present on the track while the cars made their way around, especially given the tragic accident involving the late Jules Bianchi at the 2014 F1 Japanese GP. The Frenchman was severely injured after colliding with a recovery vehicle in Suzuka and succumbed to his injuries a couple of months later.

Reacting to the incident on the team radio, Pierre Gasly claimed that he could have been "killed", saying:

"God, what the... what the... what is this tractor? What is this tractor on track? This is unacceptable! What has happened? Cannot believe this. I was going flat out! I could have f**king killed myself."

The FIA responded to the incident but blamed Gasly for "driving at high speed", stating:

"In relation to the recovery of the incident on Lap 3, the safety car had been deployed and the race neutralised. Car 10, which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was then driving at high speed to catch up to the field. As conditions were deteriorating, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap."

Meanwhile, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner added that their must be a "full investigation" of the incident, admitting that they were "lucky" that Pierre Gasly and all others were doing okay at the end. He said:

"It is totally unacceptable. We lost Jules Bianchi here and that should never ever happen so there needs to be a full investigation why there was because it obviously shouldn't have been. I think we got lucky. It's unimaginable when you see something like that. Thankfully all the drivers are in one piece."

The 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix came to a chaotic end with plenty of confusion surrounding the points system until it was confirmed that full points were awarded to drivers after the race resumed.

