“If you are content you are dead": Ferrari team principal aiming for more after Charles Leclerc's Monaco Grand Prix win

Charles Leclerc had a dream weekend at the Monaco GP, as he impressed inm the qualifying before winning the final race on home soil. However, Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur was not ready to settle on just one or two victories this season.

Leclerc produced some quality driving on Sunday to bag his first race win of the 2024 season, finishing ahead of Oscar Piastri by 7.152 seconds.

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr also joined on the podium with a third-place finish, behind Piastri. The 26-year-old racer celebrated his win by first pushing Fred Vasseur in the Mediterranean Sea and then diving taking a plunge himself.

Speaking with Italian publication Corriere Della Sera after the race, Vasseur said that his focus on the next race instead of the championship.

"Thinking about the championship now would be wrong, let's focus on the next race in Canada. If you begin to convince yourself that what you've done is good, it's the beginning of the end, if you're content you're dead. There is always room for improvement," the Ferrari Team Principal said.

Talking about the team's long-term goal, Vassuer further added:

"We know what we want to achieve and we are all focused on the goals. I don't know if it's a turning point, but it's a big step forward."

A brief look at Ferrari's 2024 season so far

With a lukewarm finish in the last season, Scuderia Ferrari aimed for a better start in 2024.

The team began the year with a decent finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz Jr in third and Charles Leclerc in fourth position. In Saudi Arabia, Sainz had to go for an emergency Appendectomy (Appendix surgery) and was replaced by backup driver Oliver Bearman. Both Leclerc and Bearman managed a good result, finishing third and seventh, respectively.

Sainz made a remarkable return from surgery, as he won the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The Spaniard and Charles Leclerc both continued the onslaught by consistently finishing in the top 5s in Japan, China, Miami, and Emilia-Romagna.

The Monaco GP was an impressive one for the team, as both their drivers finished on the podium. Leclerc won the race while Sainz finished third. The former is currently the highest-ranked Ferrari driver in the standings, with 138 points to his name, 31 behind table-topper Max Verstappen. Sainz is presently fourth, having 108 points.

Ferrari is currently second in the Constructors' standings with 252 points, 24 behind first-ranked Red Bull.