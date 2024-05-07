"If someone has to beat me, I want it to be Lando Norris": Max Verstappen's heartfelt reply on losing to his friend in Miami

Reigning champion Max Verstappen was left feeling bittersweet after the 2024 Miami GP. While the Dutchman lost his second race of the season, he was pleased to be bested by McLaren's Lando Norris.

It was a moment of jubilation in Miami for 24-year-old Lando Norris, who won a Formula 1 race for the first time in 110 starts. The British driver started from fifth position but got the better of Red Bull's Max Verstappen by a margin of 7.612 seconds.

In a heartfelt statement to Dutch media outlet Viaplay, Verstappen expressed his admiration for Norris's performance and his hopes for his friend's future success in Formula 1.

Speaking to Dutch media Viaplay after the race, Verstappen stated:

“If someone has to beat me, I want it be Lando [Norris].”

Speaking about his troubles during the race on Sunday, Verstappen further added:

"On our side, it was disappointing, ofcourse. But on the other hand, we also have to be realistic. We didn't have speed, especially on the hard tyre. And like I said, if someone has to win, in my opinion it can be Lando."

Max Verstappen was "very happy" for Lando Norris after Miami GP:

The Grand Prix in Miami was the first time in over 20 races where Max Verstappen was beaten on track. Reflecting on his result, the Dutchman stated in the post-race press conference:

"I mean, you win, you lose. I think we're all used to that in racing, right? But, yeah, today was just a bit tricky. I think already on the Mediums it didn't feel fantastic."

Hard tires were an area of concern for Red Bull during the Miami GP on Sunday. Verstappen, who had swooped Saturday's Sprint race, added:

"We were pulling away, but not like it should be. And then once we made the pit stop, and I heard what lap times the McLarens were doing, I was like, ‘wow, that's pretty quick’. So yeah, once they then also switched on to the Hard tyre, they just had more pace."

Despite his disappointment with his performance, Max Verstappen maintained a gracious demeanor, recognizing the superior pace of Norris and the McLaren team. He added:

"And especially Lando, he was flying. I'm very happy for him. It's been a long time coming. And it's not going to be his last one. He definitely deserves it today."

Max Verstappen leads the F1 Drivers' standings after six races. He has 136 points to his name. Meanwhile, Lando Norris' victory has seen him overtake Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to P4 in the standings.