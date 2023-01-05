"If we do something, we either do it very well or not at all" - Red Bull sounds off rivals Mercedes and Ferrari before 2026 regulations kick in

Red Bull has shown extreme ambition for the 2026 regulation change. The team will look ahead to the season with their performances since they are confident about the powertrains they are working on.

Steve Brodie, the head of the department, was interviewed by De Limburger. He spoke about how the Milton Keynes-based team has developed over the years given that they were not originally a car manufacturer. He stated that Mercedes' dominance came through their experience building engines while Red Bull was originally making energy drinks. He said,

"Mercedes has never done anything but build engines. At Red Bull, originally they were really only good at making a sticky sports drink. To build something from the ground up here and make it a success is what drives most people to choose this project."

He also said that the team believes in complete perfection:

"At Red Bull, if we do something, we either do it very well or not at all."

The Austrian outfit partnered with Honda to produce their engine for a couple of seasons (after ending their partnership with Renault following the 2018 season). However, after the manufacturer left the sport post the 2021 season, the team was dependent on themselves to develop their powertrains.

Since then, their development goal has been 2026, when the new engine regulations will be implemented in the sport.

Formula World @Formula_World__ Porsche was linked to F1 early in the year. First, as a team owner, and then as an engine manufacturer for Red Bull Racing.



It was first denied to then, publicly say that conversations were held but with no agreement.



Last news could be they were talking to Williams to enter. Porsche was linked to F1 early in the year. First, as a team owner, and then as an engine manufacturer for Red Bull Racing.It was first denied to then, publicly say that conversations were held but with no agreement.Last news could be they were talking to Williams to enter. https://t.co/bpZVFQbOp6

Red Bull confident in themselves with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen had a stunning season in 2022 as he clinched his second consecutive championship victory. With his and Sergio Perez's fantastic performances on the track, the team won their first constructor's title since 2013. Even though Verstappen was almost unbeatable last season, the team expects him to improve further. F1 quoted their engineer Paul Monaghan,

“If you look at his record over the past seasons he’s been with us, it’s stunning. He wouldn’t achieve that if he wasn’t an exceptional driver. And can he improve? Yes, of course he can. He might not thank me for saying that."

Verstappen has a contract with the team until the end of the 2028 season. This might see yet another Bull dominance era. Nonetheless, Mercedes and Ferrari are on the chase to bring back glory to their teams as well.

Poll : 0 votes