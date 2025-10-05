"If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio": Fernando Alonso rages at his race engineer

Fernando Alonso shared an iconic radio message at the Singapore GP. The Aston Martin driver had a normal radio exchange with his race engineer until the Spaniard threatened to pull off his radio cable if he was talked to again during the race.

Ad

Over the years, Alonso has transmitted multiple golden radio messages. While joining Aston Martin in 2023 brought back his cheerful mood over the radio, his chirpy radio calls were soon lost with the downward performance trend of the Silverstone-based squad.

Moreover, one such agitated radio message was made during the Singapore GP. After a slow pit stop, Alonso's race engineer had informed the two-time champion about the laps remaining in the race:

Ad

Trending

"34 [laps] to go."

However, frustrated after the slow pit stop and seemingly also with the constant communication, Alonso replied over the radio:

"If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio."

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso started 10th for the 2025 edition of the Singapore GP after topping FP1 earlier in the weekend.

Fernando Alonso asserted that Aston Martin doesn't deserve points at the Singapore GP

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso during FP3 for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

While Fernando Alonso has scored the majority of the points for Aston Martin since moving to Silverstone, he has also witnessed the team falling from being a frontrunner to a midfield team. Despite this, the 44-year-old has often salvaged points finishes with the green squad.

Ad

During the qualifying for the Singapore GP, he made it into Q3 but remained the slowest qualifier among the final 10 drivers. This meant that he started on the fringes of the points at the Marina Bay Circuit ahead of fellow midfield drivers.

It was a decent qualifying attempt for Alonso. However, he wasn't entirely happy with the pace of the AMR25 and asserted in the post-qualifying interview with Motorsport.com that they didn't deserve the points if they ended up finishing inside the top-10 on Sunday:

Ad

"I think it's going to be difficult, but we are not fast enough to win the points. There are the top four teams, and the fifth clear top team is AlphaTauri, Isack Hadjar, and then here Haas are clearly in front of us, and maybe Williams as well... We put a lap together today, but if you put the two cars together, I think we are maybe the eighth-fastest team or something like that. If we score points, it's welcome, but maybe we don't deserve it."

Alonso has amassed 30 points in the first 17 race weekends of the 2025 season and is on course for a points finish at the Singapore GP. He would like to score a few more markers before the end of the season to catapult himself into the upper leagues of the championship standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More