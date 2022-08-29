5 times Fernando Alonso criticized F1 drivers on team radio

In light of recent events at the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix, one thing is clear: you don't want to mess with Fernando Alonso. And it doesn't matter if you're a 7-time world champion yourself. Because if you make the Spaniard angry, he doesn't hold back his words as the fraternity has often seen.

While Alonso is usually calm and collected, racing at his very best to finish at the top, he also faces some testing days at times. And when he does, F1 fans are provided with some of the most iconic and best team radios there are.

Fernando Alonso topples Lewis Hamilton up in the air at the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

From making the iconic "GP2 engine" comment and criticizing his McLaren team on the radio, the 41-year-old has always been honest and expressive of his feelings. Over the years, 'El Nano' has faced many competitors who have given him a tough time.

So, let's find out who challenged Fernando Alonso and faced his wrath on the team radio as a result:

#5 A messy start to 2018 F1 Azerbaijan GP pissed off Fernando Alonso

There was debris and a yellow flag out as soon as the race began with Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari smashing Esteban Ocon into the wall. Alonso, however, faced his own adversities. Driving his McLaren rather cleanly, his tires took a major hit from Sergey Sirotkin.

That really angered Alonso, who then criticized the F1 driver and many others as a whole and said:

“What a stupid guy, he closed me the door. We were side by side, I don’t understand. Unbelievable, you take care in corner 1, corner 2 and they crash into you. F****** stupid.”

Paul McGinnes 🏁 @PaulMcG92 #AzerbaijanGP #F1 Most drivers would have parked up & called it a day but in true @alo_oficial style, he got the car back to the pits and eventually finished the 2018 Azerbaijan GP in 7th place. Most drivers would have parked up & called it a day but in true @alo_oficial style, he got the car back to the pits and eventually finished the 2018 Azerbaijan GP in 7th place. 💪 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 https://t.co/LWQh6s2TWl

Clearly, this was the Spaniard's message to the midfield to calm down and at least begin the race properly. Moreover, this radio message has become infamous for Fernando Alonso being so unfiltered with the drivers.

#4 Fernando Alonso was not happy with Jolyon Palmer in 2017 Monza

Let's just say that Jolyon Palmer did not make Alonso happy when he cut the chicane at the 2017 F1 Italian GP. It really pissed off 'El Nano' who wanted his place back. After Palmer erratically cut the chicane and tried to move past Alonso, the Spaniard complained, saying:

“What Palmer is doing? He needs to give me back the position. He cut the chicane.”

Though the then-Renault driver received a 5-second penalty, it wasn't enough for Alonso, who called it a joke. He kept repeating the same message on the radio, reflecting his disappointment.

There was, however, something even funnier awaiting the audience when, after being told Palmer had retired, Alonso exclaimed:

“Karma”

Clearly, Alonso was in no mood to hold back his anger with the British driver.

# 3 When Nico Rosberg left 'no space'

The 2012 F1 Bahrain GP was unfolding rather excitedly by the time Lap 25 arrived. Nico Rosberg and Fernando Alonso, though, were stuck in the midfield fighting for higher positions. Rosberg, in his defense to stay ahead, really angered Alonso, who complained:

“OK, he pushed me off the track, I think you have to leave a space… All the time you have to leave a space! OK? Understood?”

Hilal Adel @hilaladel1 "All the time you have to leave a space" said @alo_oficial to @nico_rosberg in bahrain gp 2012. but nico... (@f1) "All the time you have to leave a space" said @alo_oficial to @nico_rosberg in bahrain gp 2012. but nico... (@f1) https://t.co/k0T3KnAM9G

Alonso could only finish seventh while Rosberg went on to take a fifth-place finish while getting cleared by the stewards. The Spaniard, however, definitely became a spokesperson for 'leaving the space' in F1 that day.

#2 When it became an FIA and Kevin Magnussen vs Fernando Alonso

Alonso was so frustrated during the 2018 F1 British GP that he was determined to get Kevin Magnussen punished. In his pursuit to do that, he continuously kept talking on the team radio, explaining at what turns he was pushed off while also hitting the FIA with angry words. He said:

“What Magnussen does when you try to overtake pushes you off the track... Yeah, we will both crash you know... What I see from Magnussen I never saw in my life. He pushed me wide in Turn 7, Turn 11, and Turn 12... It’s ridiculous, the FIA, ridiculous.”

Nick Bicko @Nember

Charging Alonso Spars with Magnussen | 2018 British Grand Prix Ich mag Fernando Alonso.Charging Alonso Spars with Magnussen | 2018 British Grand Prix youtu.be/QftfXbnoeQs Ich mag Fernando Alonso.Charging Alonso Spars with Magnussen | 2018 British Grand Prix youtu.be/QftfXbnoeQs

After successfully overtaking Magnussen a while later, the happiness through Alonso's team radio was ecstatic.

#1 Lewis Hamilton vs Fernando Alonso

This is not the first time the two champions have butted heads. This time, however, there was a crash and it managed to throw Lewis Hamilton off the Spaniard's path (quite literally). The two collided on Lap 1 of the 2022 F1 Belgian GP as Hamilton's Mercedes picked up damage, jumping off Alonso's Alpine. Alonso did not forgive his former teammate, throwing in some choice words, saying:

“Yeah! What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside, I mean, we had a mega start but this guy only knows how to start and drive in first.”

F24 @Formula24hrs | Fernando Alonso does not believes Hamilton deserves a penalty for their Belgian GP collision:



"He takes the responsibility, which is obviously very nice from him...

The stewards didn't say anything because these things happen, especially in that corner." | Fernando Alonso does not believes Hamilton deserves a penalty for their Belgian GP collision:"He takes the responsibility, which is obviously very nice from him...The stewards didn't say anything because these things happen, especially in that corner." 🚨 | Fernando Alonso does not believes Hamilton deserves a penalty for their Belgian GP collision:"He takes the responsibility, which is obviously very nice from him...The stewards didn't say anything because these things happen, especially in that corner."

So, as we all know by now, 'El Nano' basically never holds back and criticizes mistakes rather bluntly. Many more team radios of him losing his temper for various reasons exist. It is, however, a blessing to the F1 community who certainly enjoy the two-time world champion's sassy words.

Edited by Anurag C