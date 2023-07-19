“If the stars line up, yes”: Lewis Hamilton would be open to sharing an F1 team with Fernando Alonso again

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recently claimed that he would be open to joining forces with former teammate Fernando Alonso again. The two F1 champions have mutual respect for each other but shared a frosty relationship when they drove together for McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton made the statement in the latest episode of "True Driver" on DAZN, which covers his illustrious career in F1. While he would be willing to drive alongside the Spaniard, the Mercedes driver added that the coalition was unlikely.

"If the stars align, yes, I would share a team with Fernando Alonso again, but I don't think it will happen," he said in the show.

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso shared a fiery relationship when they were teamed together at McLaren a decade and a half ago. Back in 2007, Alonso was coming off his second championship-winning campaign with Renault and joined McLaren.

Teaming up with the reigning champion was 22-year-old rookie Lewis Hamilton, who went on to have a stellar season. The two went toe-to-toe over the season and left no margin of error for each other.

McLaren driver lineup in 2007

At the end of the season, both racked up the same number of points, one less than the champion Kimi Raikkonen. Hamilton took the second spot in the standings as he finished second more often than Alonso during the season.

Hamilton's phenomenal rookie year shocked many, including Alonso, who had underestimated the British driver.

"To me, Lewis Hamilton surprised me the first year. He did fantastically well that first year. Even Fernando himself recognized that he had underestimated Hamilton when he came to the team," Spanish journalist Antonio Lobato said on the show.

The relationship between the two soured over the season, with Fernando Alonso leaving McLaren to join his former team in 2008. Hamilton stayed with the Woking-based outfit, winning his first championship in the following season.

Fast forward to 2023, both drivers are in the twilight of of their careers, with the possibility of them driving for the same team in F1 seemingly low.

Lewis Hamilton hails Sebastian Vettel as the bravest driver he has seen

Lewis Hamilton mentioned another former champion on the show, saying that he has not seen a driver as brave as Sebastian Vettel. In the latter part of his career, the 4x world champion used F1 as a platform to bring to light various social and environmental issues and extended support to Hamilton during the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Sebastian Vettel was one of those who supported me the most. He told me that in some teams they spoke racist things about me. He knelt with me in 2020, I have not yet seen a driver as brave as him," Hamilton said.

While sharing a fierce rivalry on the track, Hamilton and Vettel stood together in an attempt to share a positive message for the world.