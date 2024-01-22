“If he's successful at Ferrari it's different level”: Carlos Sainz’s potential Audi move teased by his father creates buzz amongst F1 fans

Four-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz Sr. was impressed with Audi's work and their F1 entry in 2026 and revealed that conversations had already occurred with his Ferrari-driving son.

Talking about the potential of the German manufacturer, Sainz Sr. stated that he holds a lot of respect for Audi because of their sharp mentality in motorsports.

"I know very well how seriously they take every project. I know what that German mentality means in motorsport," motor.es quoted him.

"You have to respect them. We all know F1 is a slightly different world, but I have a lot of respect for Audi."

Carlos Sainz Sr. further revealed that he has been talking to his son, Carlos Sainz Jr, who currently drives for Ferrari in F1, about the potential that will come in with Audi after they enter the sport.

"I think it’s only a matter of time (until they succeed in Formula 1)."

"Logically, at home with Carlos, being in the Audi family, it is logical we talk and exchange opinions about what the team Audi could become in the future."

Given that Carlos Sainz Jr's contract with Ferrari has not been extended so far, and the insight that his father provided, Sainz's future with Audi is not impossible. However, this one fan said,

"He might have a great season and go on to have a great career with Audi. But if he's successful at Ferrari it's different level."

"with leclerc having the longer ferrari contract it makes sense for sainz to explore his options"

"Make it happen, papa Sainz. Can't wait! Best thing for Ferrari"

"And next news are sainz family holding on that Ferrari seat like their life depends on it"

"This is two years too early"

Carlos Sainz's Ferrari contract faces dilemma ahead of the 2024 F1 season

At the end of the 2022 F1 season, the Spaniard was offered a two-year extension with Ferrari till the end of the 2024 season. Despite the contract only lasting till the end of the upcoming season, there has been no discussion about a further extension.

It was earlier reported by Formu1a.uno that Carlos Sainz does not want to settle for another short-term contract with Ferrari. With other reports of his teammate Charles Leclerc signing a 5-year extension, it seems apparent why the Spaniard would want to have a similar agreement.

Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a Grand Prix throughout the 2023 F1 season, and that also marked his second F1 victory. The reports on Ferrari's 2024 challenger have been positive so far. If the team has a relatively competitive season, the Spaniard will have a chance to prove his performance, which could increase the chances of a new extension for him.