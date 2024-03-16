"If we don't win, it's my fault": Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc included in Ferrari prodigy’s dream Le Mans team

Up-and-coming Ferrari talent and recent debutant Oliver Bearman has both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in his dream team for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

The Formula 2 driver for Prema Racing, Bearman made his F1 debut last week in Saudi Arabia. The Ferrari reserve stood up for a sick Carlos Sainz in the recent Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old driver impressed in both the qualifying and the main race at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Starting from P11 after getting knocked out in the Q2 session, he clinched his first F1 points as he finished the race in seventh position.

The impressive performances drew widespread praise for Bearman. Shortly after the race, an interview surfaced online of the youngster sharing his dream team for the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

24 Hours of Le Mans, an endurance race held annually in France, consists of teams of three drivers battling it out for a span of 24 hours, with each driver working in shifts.

When asked by the interviewer to name his ideal team for the event, Bearman confidently named Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and the soon-to-be Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton as his dream teammates for the endurance race.

"Hamilton and Leclerc and me. And if we don't win, it's my fault," Oliver Bearman stated.

Notably, the team of James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Alessandro Pier Guidi representing Ferrari AF Corse from the World Endurance Championship won the event in 2023.

Oliver Bearman on receiving praises from Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso following F1 debut

After his impressive P7 finish in Jeddah, Oliver Bearman was escorted out of his car by the legendary seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver, who finished P9 in the race after a late contest with Lando Norris, was seen embracing the Ferrari reserve shortly after the race.

Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso was another notable person who sent out his appreciation for Bearman. Reflecting on the praise he received, the Essex native expressed gratitude.

"It was a proud day for me. For them to say these kind words was really nice - especially the older guys like Fernando and Lewis. I grew up watching them. To share the track with them was an honour," Oliver Bearman said, via BBC Sport.

Hamilton, 39, is set to join Ferrari in the 2025 season. In January, the Brit announced his decision to depart from Mercedes at the end of the current campaign, marking an end to a legendary stint that saw him cement his legacy as one of the sport's all-time greats.