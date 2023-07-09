Ignore Max Verstappen and the new technical regulations work, according to Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels that if we ignore Red Bull's Max Verstappen from the timesheets, we can say that the technical regulations work.

The new regulations were introduced in 2022 with the aim of making racing better and closing up the field. To make that happen, the regulations were very restrictive in nature, and we had a cost cap in place as well.

Even during qualifying, the time difference between multiple teams was too small, and it was only Max Verstappen whose pole lap was around two and a half tenths clear of everyone else.

Only seven-tenths covered Lando Norris in P2 to Pierre Gasly in P10, which Toto Wolff used as an example of how the regulations seem to have worked if we ignore what Max has been accomplishing in the car.

Wolff told the media, including RacingNews365:

"Look at Albon and how good his performance is in qualifying. Aston Martin is coming back and McLaren is there too. That's what we want."

Referencing the level at which Max Verstappen is performing, Wolff added:

"He's four tenths of a second faster than the top eight teams in a lap of about 90 seconds. So that's not a big difference anymore. While everyone else is within two tenths. From P2 to P9, there's two tenths of a second there between. That shows that the regulations work."

Max Verstappen recaps another strong qualifying session

Max Verstappen looked back at another strong qualifying session where he secured his fifth pole position in a row.

The Red Bull driver admitted that it was a bit tricky to navigate, but with the help of the team, he was able to do so successfully.

"It was quite a crazy qualifying, very hectic and slippery in some places. I had a little 'incident' in the pit lane, I understeered as I turned and the car just went straight - I think there was quite a bit of damage," he said.

"That aside, very happy. Equally, I'm very happy for McLaren, you could see how excited everyone was in that garage, they've worked so hard, and it's also great for the British fans too. I'm expecting the Ferraris and Mercedes to be more competitive during the race," Verstappen added.

Max Verstappen is currently on a five-race win streak and will be looking to make it six in a row. Silverstone has not been a happy hunting ground for Verstappen for the last two seasons, and he will be looking to change it this time around.

