"Illegal rocketship": Fans react to the clip of McLaren's rear wing showing considerable flexing compared to Red Bull's

F1 fans were raging after a clip of McLaren's rear wing was seen flexing in comparison to Red Bull at the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. The British team has arguably had the fastest car in the grid ever since their mid-season package last year, which helped them get their first Constructors championship since 1998.

One of the main components of the upgrade package was the flexi rear wing, which was later termed the mini DRS as the car got a speed advantage in high-speed corners with a slight gap in the DRS. Although the mini DRS was disallowed by the FIA in the latter half of the year, the Woking-based outfit still kept its advantage in 2025 with flexible wings.

In a clip floating on the social media account Cytrus F1, the McLaren MCL39 could be seen flexing during the high-speed corners like 130R in comparison to Max Verstappen's RB21.

F1 fans on social media were angered and gave their reactions on X, with one fan claiming:

"Illegal rocketship"

"It's like minuscule DRS at all times. Gives so much advantage."

"This is definitely going to slow McLaren down come Spain Ben! Up the Bulls," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Funny how it’s been over 1year and the FIA can’t get their house in order. But one thing is for sure, when RB brought their flexi wing on the RB16B in 2021 within 2gp’s those flexi wings were banned! Funny how things work now. And even with the advantage they still fall short," pointed out a fan.

"And the thing is, the whole Mclaren car is build around the flexi wings..... so it wil be a brink starting from Spain..." wrote another.

"This is an insane flex difference! The fact that it’s legal is ridiculous, why do the other teams even keep watching?" asked another.

Red Bull and McLaren give differing views of FIA's flexi-wing clampdown

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that the FIA's flexi wing clampdown would be a "game changer" in their battle for the championship against the Woking-based outfit.

Speaking with Channel4, the 51-year-old said:

“So we’re one point behind in the driver’s championship. Don’t underestimate the regulation change of race nine, you know, with these front wings. That could be a game-changer. The first four are super tight, and as you well know, there’s no better tonic than a win.”

However, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella told Sky Sports that the flexi wing clampdown was not a "headache" for them, adding:

"No headache at all. We don’t have to make many adjustments at all for the start of the season. There will be a small adjustment required from race nine.”

McLaren leads the Constructor's Championship with 111 points in three races and one Sprint with Red Bull in P3 with 61 points to its name.

