Images of the much-anticipated Ferrari SF-24 EVO leaked as Red Bull-inspired shark mouth inlet make an appearance

Images of Ferrari's upgraded SF-24 have recently been leaked during two filming days ahead of the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP. Pictures showcased Charles Leclerc driving the car with new upgrades around Fiorano that had a Red Bull-inspired shark mouth sidepod inlet.

As reported by Motorsport.com, Ferrari's factory at Maranello started working on the first set of major upgrades. After the baseline SF-24 was tested in pre-season sessions and first few races of the 2024 F1 season, the team learned which development direction they needed to take. Chief aerodynamicist Enrico Cardile and his team started working in the wind tunnel to produce new parts.

After the Miami GP, the Italian giants planned two filming day sessions at the Fiorano Circuit to test their new upgrade before their home race at Imola. In these two days (May 9 and 10), they also tested new spray guards that could be introduced in F1 later down the line.

During the first filming day on Thursday, Oliver Bearman and Robert Shwartzman were behind the wheel of the SF-24, but no new part was visible on the car apart from spray guards.

On the second day (May 10), Charles Leclerc was seen driving a visibly different SF-24 car. As per Motorsport.com, Ferrari fitted new Red Bull-inspired inverted inlets, modified bellies, and the entire underbody.

The difference between Ferrari's inlet and Red Bull's inlet is that the former's is larger. Furthermore, the vertical duct located beside the chassis has been merged with the main inlet, similar to Alpine and Mercedes cars.

These pictures of Ferrari's new SF-24 EVO were first shared by an Italian outlet, formu1a.uno.

When Red Bull first unveiled the RB20 for the 2024 F1 season, they also had a unique shark mouth (inverted) inlet on the sidepod. This was a massive talking point up and down the paddock. By the pictures, it looks like the Prancing Horse, after much consideration and discussion, have followed RB20's sidepod inlet concept.

The report claimed that previously, the Maranello-based team was planning to bring a different set of upgrades to the Japanese GP. However, since the factory's work was fruitful, the team ditched the intermediate upgrade package and directly went for the inverted inlets, along with other upgrades.

These upgrades will now be arriving at the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP (May 17 to May 19).

Ferrari's overall performance in the 2024 F1 season

Ferrari entered the 2024 F1 season on the front foot. After a mediocre season in 2023, where they finished third in the constructors' standings behind Mercedes and Red Bull, they covered some decent ground during the winter break.

In the first six races in 2024, Ferrari managed to bag podiums in five of them (except the Chinese GP). Charles Leclerc has bagged three podium finishes so far, while Carlos Sainz managed to win a race at the Australian GP.

The Italian giants are currently chasing Red Bull in the 2024 F1 constructors' championship table. After the Miami GP, they are only 52 points behind the defending world champions. Hence, the fight for the constructors' title is very much up for grabs. The Italian giants are closely followed by McLaren, who are 64 points behind.

When it comes to the drivers' championship table, Charles Leclerc is in third place, behind both Red Bull drivers. After the Miami GP, the Monegasque is 38 points behind the leader, Max Verstappen. Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, is in fifth place with 83 points to his name.

Ferrari is the second-fastest team in the grid at the moment. Though the Italian giants have fierce competition with McLaren, who are also pushing themselves up, they are closer to Red Bull in terms of pace.