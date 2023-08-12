"Imagine Hamilton breathing down Leclerc's neck": Fans react to the possibility of a Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc partnership at Ferrari

It was recently reported by several journalists that Lewis Hamilton was contacted by Ferrari for a contract after the 2023 F1 season. Since the seven-time world champion has still not extended his current contract with Mercedes, he is surrounded by rumors about his future.

An Italian journalist by the name of Leo Turrini recently wrote in his blog that Ferrari's president, John Elkann, approached Lewis Hamilton with an offer, but the driver politely declined. Another report from Auto Motor und Sport claimed that team principal Frederic Vasseur also contacted the Mercedes star.

Soon after the rumors went viral on social media platforms, several F1 fans reacted. Some imagined Hamilton driving for Ferrari and how much pressure he could create for Charles Leclerc. Of course, the seven-time world champion is one of the best drivers on the grid and can easily equal Leclerc's pace if he is given a decent car.

Here are some reactions to the reports:

Tweet reacting to Hamilton reportedly receiving an offer from the Prancing Horse (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Imagine Hamilton breathing down Leclerc's neck...Lmao"

Tweets reacting to Hamilton reportedly receiving an offer from Ferrari (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Imagine Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc in a title-challenging Ferrari. Poor Charles would make even more mistakes with Lewis breathing down his neck."

Others also mentioned how Lewis Hamilton would simply not leave Mercedes since Ferrari is in a worse state.

Tweets reacting to Hamilton reportedly receiving an offer from the Italian giant (Image via Sportskeeda)

"No matter what Mercedes is going through now, Ferrari is going through worse. It’d be like going from frying pan to fire lol"

Of course, all these reports are speculative since there is no official news or announcement from Ferrari or Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton did not expect Mercedes to be fighting for second place in F1's WCC

Despite a slow and poor start to the 2023 F1 season, Mercedes are currently second in the WCC (World Constructors Championship) with 247 points. They are fighting with Ferrari and Aston Martin for second place.

Lewis Hamilton was quite surprised that his team is still able to fight for second place in 2023. He said (via motorsportweek.com):

"We’re fighting for second in the Constructors’ Championship which is definitely something we didn’t expect after what we felt at the first test and that’s really down to the great teamwork that’s happening in the background.”

Since Mercedes are not satisfied with finishing second, they have already shifted their focus on developing their 2024 F1 car in order to get a good headstart next season.