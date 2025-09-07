"Imagine the scenes when he’s a Ferrari driver": Fans react to Max Verstappen being cheered by the Tifosi after winning the F1 Italian GP

F1 fans online have reacted to Max Verstappen being cheered on by the Tifosi after the Dutchman claimed victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday (September 7). The crowd even sang the driver's famous song at Monza, showcasing their love for the Red Bull man.Verstappen rounded off a perfect weekend around the Monza circuit on Sunday as he went on to convert his Italian GP pole position into a victory. This was the reigning world champion's third win of the 2025 season, and his second in Italy.After the race, the Tifosi could be heard cheering for Verstappen when he arrived on the podium as if he were one of their own drivers. The crowd even sang the famous song dedicated to the 27-year-old while the Dutch national anthem played.F1 fans online have reacted to this moment, with many people wondering if the Tifosi are warming up to the idea of the 4x world champion driving for Ferrari in the future.&quot;Imagine the scenes when he’s a Ferrari driver,&quot; joked one user.Racing Fanatics @Racing_FanaticsLINKImagine the scenes when he’s a Ferrari driver&quot;They did it in Imola too, they don't hide that they want him at Ferrari 🤣,&quot; said another fan.Brabo 😎 @opnlfh25LINKThey did it in Imola too, they don't hide that they want him at Ferrari 🤣&quot;They want this man in a Ferrari so badly,&quot; claimed another user.マヌエル・シュノブリッヒ @schnobrichm2709LINKThey want this man in a Ferrari so badly.Here are some more reactions:&quot;Italy can appreciate talent when they see one, even if he's not driving in red,&quot; said another fan.Rez @TraxionControlLINKItaly can appreciate talent when they see one, even if he's not driving in red.&quot;Love how fans unite when Mclaren doesn't win,&quot; said another user.Krzysiek @mioDzio23LINKLove how fans unite when Mclaren doesn't win.&quot;Honestly....Max not being dominant this year is actually endearing him to people,&quot; claimed another fan.WadevsTheWorld @wadevstheworldLINKHonestly....Max not being dominant this year is actually endearing him to people.It was not long ago that the Tifosi and many other F1 fans were tired of seeing Max Verstappen on the top step of the podium. But as previously mentioned, this was only his third win of the 2025 season and the 66-time F1 race winner has become somewhat of an underdog this year as a result of McLaren's dominance.Max Verstappen hails &quot;fantastic execution&quot; by the Red Bull team amid his race win at the Italian GPMax Verstappen after claiming victory at the Italian Grand Prix of Italy - Source: GettyMax Verstappen shared his delight after claiming victory at the Italian GP on Sunday. The driver also hailed the Red Bull team for their &quot;fantastic execution&quot; during the race at the legendary Monza circuit.Speaking during the post-race interview in parc ferme, Verstappen shared his immediate thoughts after his race win.&quot;A great day for us. Lap 1 was a bit unlucky but after that we were flying. The car was really enjoyable, I could manage the pace and we pitted at the right time. Just fantastic execution by everyone,&quot; said Verstappen.&quot;Step by step, race by race but this was for us an unbelievable weekend,&quot; he added when asked if the team was improving.Max Verstappen was already in battle with Lando Norris off the start and had to cut the second corner on lap 1 amid a tight battle with his rival. His team asked him to give the position back to Norris, which he did.But Verstappen soon rocked up to the back of Norris' McLaren and overtook him again into the first chicane. He managed the whole race from then on in and took the chequered flag first, showcasing his pace during the race at Monza.