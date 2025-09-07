  • home icon
"Imagine the scenes when he’s a Ferrari driver": Fans react to Max Verstappen being cheered by the Tifosi after winning the F1 Italian GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 07, 2025 16:32 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy
Max Verstappen is cheered on by the Tifosi after the Dutchman claimed victory at the Italian Grand Prix

F1 fans online have reacted to Max Verstappen being cheered on by the Tifosi after the Dutchman claimed victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday (September 7). The crowd even sang the driver's famous song at Monza, showcasing their love for the Red Bull man.

Verstappen rounded off a perfect weekend around the Monza circuit on Sunday as he went on to convert his Italian GP pole position into a victory. This was the reigning world champion's third win of the 2025 season, and his second in Italy.

After the race, the Tifosi could be heard cheering for Verstappen when he arrived on the podium as if he were one of their own drivers. The crowd even sang the famous song dedicated to the 27-year-old while the Dutch national anthem played.

F1 fans online have reacted to this moment, with many people wondering if the Tifosi are warming up to the idea of the 4x world champion driving for Ferrari in the future.

"Imagine the scenes when he’s a Ferrari driver," joked one user.
"They did it in Imola too, they don't hide that they want him at Ferrari 🤣," said another fan.
"They want this man in a Ferrari so badly," claimed another user.
Here are some more reactions:

"Italy can appreciate talent when they see one, even if he's not driving in red," said another fan.
"Love how fans unite when Mclaren doesn't win," said another user.
"Honestly....Max not being dominant this year is actually endearing him to people," claimed another fan.
It was not long ago that the Tifosi and many other F1 fans were tired of seeing Max Verstappen on the top step of the podium. But as previously mentioned, this was only his third win of the 2025 season and the 66-time F1 race winner has become somewhat of an underdog this year as a result of McLaren's dominance.

Max Verstappen hails "fantastic execution" by the Red Bull team amid his race win at the Italian GP

Max Verstappen after claiming victory at the Italian Grand Prix of Italy
Max Verstappen shared his delight after claiming victory at the Italian GP on Sunday. The driver also hailed the Red Bull team for their "fantastic execution" during the race at the legendary Monza circuit.

Speaking during the post-race interview in parc ferme, Verstappen shared his immediate thoughts after his race win.

"A great day for us. Lap 1 was a bit unlucky but after that we were flying. The car was really enjoyable, I could manage the pace and we pitted at the right time. Just fantastic execution by everyone," said Verstappen.
"Step by step, race by race but this was for us an unbelievable weekend," he added when asked if the team was improving.
Max Verstappen was already in battle with Lando Norris off the start and had to cut the second corner on lap 1 amid a tight battle with his rival. His team asked him to give the position back to Norris, which he did.

But Verstappen soon rocked up to the back of Norris' McLaren and overtook him again into the first chicane. He managed the whole race from then on in and took the chequered flag first, showcasing his pace during the race at Monza.

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

