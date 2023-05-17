Important update regarding the F1 Imola GP to be released this afternoon after recent floods hit the area

F1 Imola GP could be on the verge of cancelling due to heavy rains in the area including the circuit. Due to severe rain in the Emilia Romagna area, Italian officials issued flood and landslide warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday; Imola is scheduled to host the sixth Grand Prix of the 2023 season this weekend, with practice expected to begin on Friday.

Already, videos of the Santerno on social media show it running abnormally high. It is feared that it would overflow its banks before the weekend's projected 120,000 spectators arrive, presenting severe problems for race organizers.

The F1 teams was ordered to leave the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix paddock on Tuesday due to severe rain in Imola ahead of this weekend's event. Because to the growing amount of water in the Santerno river, which runs just metres from the track, the decision was made as a precaution.

Heavy rain is predicted to continue through the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday, with showers ending in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gestire l’arrivo di migliaia di persone in una zona rossa sembra improbabile, in più organizzare un evento togliendo grandi risorse sul territorio.

Sentendo… Imola, il circuito è attualmente chiuso fino a nuovo ordine e ci sarà un importante aggiornamento nel pomeriggio.Gestire l'arrivo di migliaia di persone in una zona rossa sembra improbabile, in più organizzare un evento togliendo grandi risorse sul territorio.

According to Giuliano Duchessa, an accredited F1 journalist, the circuit is still closed due to heavy rains and a high risk of flood. All team managers and personnel are to attend an emergency meeting this afternoon regarding the weekend's schedule.

It is believed that there might be some changes in the race schedule. Any further decision will be known today afternoon.

#f1 #EmiliaRomagnaGP Buenos días. Me llegan estas imágenes de Imola. El paddock y boxes de F1 están ok. Las zonas más bajas como F2 están con mucha agua. Hoy se ha prohibido al personal ir al circuito hasta que sean avisados. Buenos días. Me llegan estas imágenes de Imola. El paddock y boxes de F1 están ok. Las zonas más bajas como F2 están con mucha agua. Hoy se ha prohibido al personal ir al circuito hasta que sean avisados. #f1 #EmiliaRomagnaGP https://t.co/jzDnRqP54p

The following is an update on the situation in Imola. For the time being, the F1 paddock and pits are okay. The lower regions, such as the F2 paddock, are flooded with a lot of water. Teams, journalists, and personnel have been told not to attend the circuit today.

F1 Imola Grand Prix weekend schedule

The 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be held at Imola from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21. But due to the risk of heavy rains and floods, it might get cancelled or even postponed. The official decision is yet to be taken.

But here is the weekend schedule, if the race is to go ahead.

(All times are in IST)

Friday, May 19

Practice 1: 5.00pm

Practice 2: 8.30pm

Saturday, May 20

Practice 3: 4pm

Qualifying: 7.30pm

Sunday, May 21

Race: 6.30pm

Following heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday is forecast to be clear with sunny breaks. Friday, when the first and second practice runs are scheduled, presently has an excellent chance of rainfall throughout the day, though nothing too substantial is forecast.

Rain is expected in the morning and afternoon of Saturday, when qualifying will take place, with a lower possibility of rain for the grand prix on Sunday.

