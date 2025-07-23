“Impossible to know”: Max Verstappen drops hints on his future in F1

Max Verstappen recently weighed in on his future in Formula 1. The Dutch driver, in an interview, touched on the possibility of his continuity in the elite open-wheel racing series.

The four-time world champion, who is under contract with the Red Bull Racing outfit until the 2028 season, detailed how his hunger for victory could play a factor in how long he continues to race in the series. Verstappen also hinted that it is generally impossible to determine how things could pan out regarding his future. Sharing his thoughts in an interview with The Athletic, he stated:

“People sometimes hang around maybe to create more money, but at the end of the day, that doesn’t come first. It’s important you’re here because of the hunger to win.

“Some people come here to just get the best out of their car because some don’t have a winning car. But that’s why I think: as long as I can do that, and I’m working with the people that I enjoy working with, then, yeah, we’ll drive. I don’t know when that will stop. Is that 32? Is that 35? 36? I don’t know. It’s impossible to know.”

Currently, Verstappen is in his 11th year in Formula 1, and if he chooses to call time on his career following the conclusion of his current contract—which runs until 2028—he would have raced for 14 years in the series. At 31, he would also be one of the drivers with the most races in the series among those aged 31 and under.

Shifting focus back to the present day, Max Verstappen’s future remains a major talking point across the Formula 1 scene, with the Dutchman consistently linked with a potential switch to the Mercedes team. Whether he eventually departs Red Bull is something only time will reveal.

Max Verstappen speaks on what he finds fun currently in Formula 1

Max Verstappen during the British Grand Prix weekend - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen also touched on what he currently finds fun in Formula 1. The 27-year-old detailed that the pleasure of working with the team and pushing the car to its limit is something he enjoys currently.

The Dutch driver, who is largely enduring an underwhelming season by his standards, stressed in the aforementioned interview:

“Working with all the incredibly talented and smart people within the team, pushing myself in the car to get the best out of it, and the competition, naturally, with all the other drivers. Just trying to win at the end of the day.

"And of course, if you really have no chance to win anymore and I have to drive in the midfield, then fun will disappear very quickly.”

So far, Max Verstappen has largely had to play catch-up with the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris throughout the 2025 season. The Red Bull driver, however, has been able to clutch a pair of race victories from the papaya-coloured outfit during the campaign so far.

However, how quickly the Red Bull Racing outfit can overturn its recent dip in form and return to being front-runners could prove integral to what becomes of Verstappen’s future with the team.

