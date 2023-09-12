In another twist, Felipe Massa calls on Lewis Hamilton's support in legal proceedings as the Mercedes driver 'has always defended sporting integrity'

Lewis Hamilton has been called upon to offer support in his former rival and Ferrari driver Felipe Massa's legal proceedings that might see the British driver lose out on the 2008 title.

The Brazilian has taken legal action against the events of the 2008 Singapore GP, as he believes that cost him the title in his battle against Lewis Hamilton. Massa decided to take action after former F1 owner Bernie Ecclestone mentioned that the "controversial" 2008 Singapore GP's results should have been nullified entirely.

The comments made the former Ferrari driver claim that he was "cheated out of the 2008 title" which he lost on the final lap to the now seven-time world champion and gave him the impetus to initiate legal proceedings.

In a letter sent to the FIA and FOM, Massa’s legal team had given the sport’s governing body a deadline of Friday, September 8, to respond to their Letter Before Claim, before proceeding to take the case to the UK High Court. They have now agreed to an extension till mid-October, citing "good faith" from Massa's team.

Speaking to Reuters, Bernardo Viana of the law firm Vieira Rezende Advogados asked Lewis Hamilton to support them in the case. Viana said:

“He (Lewis Hamilton) is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended sporting integrity. He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very well-liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us. We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton.”

Sports law barrister Nick de Marco, who is advising Massa on the case, added:

"The case raises a number of very important and interesting legal issues as well as fundamental matters of sporting integrity. I am sure it will be of great interest not only to all motorsports fans, but to anyone with an interest in the fairness of sports competitions.”

Lewis Hamilton speaks on Felipe Massa's legal case against his 2008 title

Lewis Hamilton stated that he had a "bad memory" and does not want to recall the events of 15 years ago as he wanted to focus on the present.

Ahead of the 2023 F1 Dutch GP, as per RacingNews365, Lewis Hamilton gave his take on the matter and said:

"I have a bad memory, I'm only focused on the here and now and on how to help my team to get back on top of the league. I don't think about what happened 15 years ago."

It will be interesting to see if the Mercedes driver has anymore statements to make on the case given the recent developments and the plea from Massa's team.