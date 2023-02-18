“In February everyone is world champion” - Carlos Sainz is ready to challenge for the F1 title

Heading into the 2023 season of Formula 1, Carlos Sainz is highly ambitious for what's ahead of him with Ferrari. The Spaniard is confident about battling for the world championship.

The 2022 season was not perfect for Carlos Sainz because of the difficulties he faced at the very beginning. However, a race win and constant point finishes were something to add to the good part. He stated that he feels more confident heading into this season and will perhaps battle for the world championship.

"I feel more confident after last year. I feel more capable, better prepared. I know how it is now to fight at the front, what I need to do and I feel ready for it.

"In February, everyone is world champion, everyone wants to win, everyone is ready, but what matters is later. Once the season starts, how can you stay loyal and fair to your ambition."

Carlos Sainz faced unwanted trouble with Ferrari at the start of the season, such as two DNFs during the initial stages of races and further engine issues in the season. But 2022 was also a remarkable year for him.

He became a Grand Prix winner by clinching a victory in the British GP. Given the success he has had, Sainz is much more optimistic about the upcoming season of Formula 1.

Carlos Sainz confident with Scuderia Ferrari in 2023

Carlos Sainz believes that he is competitive enough to battle for the world championship, and at the same time, he is confident in Ferrari.

The team was extremely strong for most of 2022 and hence is expected to be one of the championship contenders in the upcoming season as well. Sainz, too, believes that being in a team like Ferrari is like having a chance to battle for the championship every year.

"When you drive for Ferrari and when you are as competitive as I am, then the target going into a year has to be to fight for the world championship and to try to win. This is in the mind of not only me, but the whole team."

Ferrari will be under the leadership of Frederic Vasseur after Mattia Binotto resigned from the team. This can also give them better guidance and the Italy-based outfit can emerge victorious in the upcoming season.

Though they will have to battle Red Bull and most probably Mercedes to achieve this, there is a good chance that they can.

