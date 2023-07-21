"In Ferrari right now there's much bigger priorities": Carlos Sainz backs Fred Vasseur's approach of putting driver contracts on the backburner

Carlos Sainz recently stated that there are bigger issues at Ferrari than thinking about the future of the drivers. The Spaniard is teamed up with Charles Leclerc, with the duo trying everything to bounce back with the Prancing Horse. Ferrari is currently struggling to keep up with other top teams fighting for the top spot.

Speaking at the drivers' press conference prior to the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, where Sportskeeda was present, Sainz initially stated that he agrees with Ferrari team principal Frederic Vassuer regarding the priority being on improving the car.

Furthermore, the Spaniard pointed out how the race calendar is so jam-packed that he has not had time to think about his future in the sport.

"I personally agree with Fréd. I think in Ferrari right now there are much bigger priorities than sorting out the future of its drivers. Also, personally, with so many races consecutively, it’s not like you can stop for a minute and really think about your future and what you want to do and what you see in the next two or three years happening for you. I think with so many back-to-backs, so many races, it’s difficult," Sainz said.

Carlos Sainz later stated that during the three-week break in August or during winter break, he might get some time to mull over his future.

"I’m not going to lie, there's the three-week break in August that I will start maybe thinking a bit about what I would be happy with or, or whatever. And then the winter break, that I think is what I said in that interview a while ago, that it will be time to start figuring out where I will be racing in ’25," he continued.

"But going back to Fréd, I fully agree, because in Ferrari there's much bigger priorities, much bigger, more important things that we need to sort out in the short term," Sainz added.

Frederic Vasseur disappointed with Ferrari's result at the British GP

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur was quite unhappy with his team's result at the 2023 F1 British GP. While Charles Leclerc finished ninth, Carlos Sainz managed to stay in the points and finished 10th.

Vasseur told Motorsports.com about the race:

"Starting from P4, P5 we had the feeling after the quali that we could have done a much better job than this, We can't be happy finishing P9, P10. But now we need to have a deep look on the weekend, not just on the race."

tami. @Vetteleclerc



#BritishGP Vasseur says they were too conservative in terms of tyres. They could have pushed more but they were scared because they didn‘t do longruns on Friday. The drivers were told to not push much in the race because of the lack of data (& the fear of tyre deg).

Ferrari is currently fourth in the constructors' championship, behind Aston Martin, Mercedes, and, of course, Red Bull.