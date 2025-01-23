The Mercedes driver George Russell went on a trip to the Cayman Islands with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. He subsequently posted pictures of his vacation on Instagram, enjoying the dusk around the coastal island.

The 26-year-old had a fairly successful 2024 season. He won two races and was one of the few drivers to have won multiple races last year. Treating himself in the post-season break, Russell went on a trip to the western Caribbean Sea along with his Spanish girlfriend Mundt.

George Russell used some clever wordplay in his caption as he stayed in George Town during his vacation, and wrote:

"George in George Town 🌴😉 Always an incredible stay at @ritzcarltongrandcayman"

Russell and Mundt have been dating each other since 2020. They formalized the relationship a few months later and live together in Monaco. However, the pair have not announced any plans to marry yet.

George Russell explained how her girlfriend helped him during tough times in F1

Carmen Montero Mundt(L) and George Russell(R) at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 - Source: Getty

Being an F1 driver is not easy. While the job comes along with its massive fame and paycheck, it often takes a toll on drivers to stay on the move for the whole year.

George Russell gave a glimpse into how reaching the top spot is not enough to get respect from fans, which other drivers have often faced. He then explained how her girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt and friends helped him in coping up with the booing that he has faced. He said, via Square Mile:

"I speak to my friends, my girlfriend’s incredibly supportive... Last year, for the first time, I experienced some fans booing me on a driver’s parade. I’d never experienced that before. I’m a 24-year-old kid living his dream, just going out, working hard, trying to do his best, and you got these grown men booing you. I laughed it off, but it makes you think."

On the other hand, Russell would be gearing up for the upcoming season. On February 18, all the teams would line up at the O2 arena in London, UK, for F1's special 75th anniversary event.

After this, testing will commence in Bahrain on February 26, as a three-day learning session for the teams. This would allow drivers to get settled in with the 2025 challengers as it would be the last year before the major regulation reset.

The inaugural race of the season would take place at the Melbourne Street Circuit in Australia, for the first time since 2019. Thus, the F1 world slowly seems to return to previous traditions of the seasonal calendar.

